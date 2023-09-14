X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Robert Horry Keeps 7 NBA Championship Rings in Safe Box: 'I'm the Only 1 with a Key'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 14, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Robert Horry attends the red carpet for Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Sneaking a peek at any of Robert Horry's seven NBA championship rings might require an Ocean's Eleven-esque heist.

    The retired NBA forward told DailyMail.com's Russ Weakland he makes sure his jewelry is closely protected.

    "I keep my rings in a safe deposit box," he said. "I'm the only one with a key."

    Horry spent 16 years in the NBA across spells with the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. While utilized as a role player for much of his career, he earned a reputation for his late-game heroics.

    The legend of "Big Shot Bob" began when the Rockets won back-to-back titles in 1994 and 1995, and the die was cast thanks to his contributions to the Lakers' three-peat from 2000-02.

    During an interview on The Dan Patrick Show in May, Horry reflected how he'd rather have his seven titles instead of what could be deemed a Hall of Fame-caliber career.

    The importance he places on his team achievements is reflected in how he keeps his rings under lock and key.

    Robert Horry Keeps 7 NBA Championship Rings in Safe Box: 'I'm the Only 1 with a Key'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon