Robert Horry Keeps 7 NBA Championship Rings in Safe Box: 'I'm the Only 1 with a Key'

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sneaking a peek at any of Robert Horry's seven NBA championship rings might require an Ocean's Eleven-esque heist.

The retired NBA forward told DailyMail.com's Russ Weakland he makes sure his jewelry is closely protected.

"I keep my rings in a safe deposit box," he said. "I'm the only one with a key."

Horry spent 16 years in the NBA across spells with the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. While utilized as a role player for much of his career, he earned a reputation for his late-game heroics.

The legend of "Big Shot Bob" began when the Rockets won back-to-back titles in 1994 and 1995, and the die was cast thanks to his contributions to the Lakers' three-peat from 2000-02.

During an interview on The Dan Patrick Show in May, Horry reflected how he'd rather have his seven titles instead of what could be deemed a Hall of Fame-caliber career.

The importance he places on his team achievements is reflected in how he keeps his rings under lock and key.