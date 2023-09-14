Video: Jay Norvell Shades Deion Sanders Ahead of CSU vs. Colorado Football Game

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was looking for some motivation going into Saturday's game against Colorado State, he may have received it from his counterpart on the other side of the field.

Rams head coach Jay Norvell threw shade at Sanders by saying he takes his hat and glasses off when he talks to grownups during his weekly radio show:

"I sat down with ESPN today. And I don't care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, 'I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.' And I said, 'When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off.' That's what my mother taught me. They're not going to like us no matter what we say or do. It doesn't matter. So, let's go up there and play."

Sanders' attire has been the subject of fascination dating back to his playing days. He wore multiple gold chains, rings, dollar-sign earrings with diamonds and sunglasses during the 1989 NFL draft.

During his time as a head coach at Jackson State and now Colorado, Sanders has brought the Prime Time persona back to the spotlight. He's often wearing a hat, glasses and gold chain while speaking to reporters after games.

Even though Norvell may have a different approach while speaking with people, Sanders' approach doesn't seem to be causing any issues.

The Buffaloes are arguably the biggest story in college football so far this season. They already have more wins this season (two) than they did in all of 2022 (one).

After last week's 36-14 win over Nebraska, Colorado moved up to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. It's the highest ranking for the program since November 2016, which was also the season of its first—and to date, only—appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Fox and ESPN will hold their pregame shows on Saturday morning in Boulder to preview a Colorado State-Colorado matchup. This will be the second consecutive week Fox's Big Noon Kickoff has been on site for the Buffaloes.

Colorado doesn't seem like it will need additional motivation for this game. DraftKings Sportsbook has the team favored by 23.5 points over its in-state rival. Colorado State was off last week after a season-opening 50-24 home loss to Washington State.

But if there's any coach in the country who is going to be aware of what an opponent says about him before a game, it's Sanders. Don't be surprised if he tries to add some style points late in this game even if his team is comfortably ahead in the fourth quarter.