Chiefs' Kadarius Toney Reveals Advice from Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid after Drops

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney had an abysmal Week 1 performance in a 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions, but he's ready to bounce back in Week 2 after receiving advice from head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"Both of those guys, they've got trust, they've got faith in me," Toney told reporters Wednesday. "And I appreciate those guys for that. Like I said, just have to go put the work in. There isn't too much talking with me left."

Toney added that Reid has told him, "Don't try to be a superhero."

The 24-year-old had multiple drops in Week 1, including one that was intercepted for a touchdown. Had he caught even one pass, it's possible the Chiefs would be sitting 1-0 and not 0-1.

"I told coach, I told Pat, all the guys — that's on me," Toney said Wednesday. "At the end of the day, y'all count on me and rely on me to make certain plays, and I've got to be there to do that. There's really no excuse, nothing you can blame it on—none of that.

"I know I could have made those plays."

The Chiefs acquired Toney in a trade with the New York Giants during the 2022 season, but he was behind the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman on the depth chart.

With Smith-Schuster having signed with the New England Patriots and Mecole Hardman having joined the New York Jets, Toney entered 2023 with high expectations in an increased role.

Kansas City is set to meet Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars on Sunday, and Toney had a solid performance against Jacksonville last season, catching four passes for 57 yards and one touchdown in a 27-17 win for the Chiefs.

Toney will be hoping history is on his side as he and the Chiefs look to bounce back this weekend and avoid dropping two games under .500 for the first time in the Mahomes era.