NFL, Tottenham Extend Contract; Minimum 2 Games to be Set in UK Each Year Until 2030

Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The NFL is expanding its partnership with Tottenham Hotspur and the United Kingdom.

The NFL and Spurs announced on Thursday they have extended their partnership through the 2029-30 season that includes the Premier League club's stadium being designated the official home of the NFL in England.

A minimum of two regular-season games per year will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of the deal.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement about the deal:

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Tottenham Hotspur through the 2029 - 2030 season and look forward to hosting future NFL games in the world-class Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the Official Home of the NFL in the UK. Growing the game globally is a major strategic priority for the League. Our commitment to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will allow us to continue to bring extraordinary NFL experiences to fans in London, while creating a positive social and economic impact on the local community."

The NFL began hosting games in England starting with the 2007 season. The first 15 games were played at Wembley Stadium in London. Twickenham Stadium was a host site for three games between the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

In July 2015, the NFL and Tottenham Hotspur announced a 10-year deal to host at least two regular-season games per season in Tottenham when the new stadium opened.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium officially opened in April 2019 and has a capacity of 62,850. The first NFL game in the stadium featured the Oakland Raiders and Chicago Bears on Oct. 6, 2019. The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers played there one week later.

A total of six games have been played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium so far. This year's games include a showdown between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills on Oct. 8, followed by the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans on Oct. 15.

The Jaguars have become the NFL's unofficial home team in London. They have played nine games in the city since 2013, with eight at Wembley Stadium. Their first game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was a 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 17, 2021.

Jacksonville will be the first team to play back-to-back games in England this season. It will be the designated home team for an Oct. 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley and the designated visiting team on Oct. 8 against the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The other game at Tottenham this season features the Ravens vs. Titans on Oct. 15. This marks the second consecutive season the NFL is playing three regular-season games in England.