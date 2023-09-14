Rams' Matthew Stafford Addresses Rumors About 'Quarterback' Netflix Show Appearance

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford is open to appearing on the Netflix series Quarterback if it gets a second season.

Stafford told reporters on Wednesday he's had "discussions" about being on the show but didn't provide a definitive answer one way or the other.

"I'm not sure there is going to be a season," he said. "I'm not sure there isn't. I'm not sure. I'm just more focused on the San Francisco 49ers to be honest with you than anything going on off the field so I'll just leave it at that, I guess."

When asked if he would be on board if the show does come back, Stafford only said "possibly."

Kelly Stafford, Matthew's wife, said on an episode of her podcast in July her husband was approached to appear on the first season but turned it down because he didn't want to create a distraction for his teammates and was dealing with an injury.

Kelly went on to say she thinks Matthew will "reconsider" for a possible season two with him nearing the end of his career.

Stafford is one of the few players who has gone on the record as at least being open to appearing on the documentary series. Trevor Lawrence, Dak Prescott, Jimmy Garoppolo, Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts are among the quarterbacks who have said they don't have interest in it.

The first season of the show featured Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota. Peyton Manning, who is an executive producer on the series through his Omaha Productions company, told Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post they had to get permission from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to land Mahomes.

"There's a trust factor. I promised all these guys that anything they didn't want in it wasn't gonna be in it," Manning said. "These guys had to be comfortable with everything. At the same time, we felt like we wanted to tell the story of what it's like to be a quarterback and all that goes with it."

Manning has said there is going to be a second season, though no official announcement has been made by Netflix so far.

The eight-episode first season of Quarterback premiered on July 12. It followed Mahomes, Cousins and Mariota throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Stafford is in his third season with the Rams and 15th NFL season overall. The 35-year-old led Los Angeles to a victory in Super Bowl 56 in his first season with the team. He was limited to nine games in 2022 due to concussions and a spinal cord injury.