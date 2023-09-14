X

    Rob Gronkowski Says He's '100 Percent Retired' Even If Tom Brady Makes Comeback

    Erin WalshSeptember 14, 2023

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) waves to the crowd during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski confirmed Wednesday that he is "100 percent retired" and won't return to the playing field under any circumstances, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

    But what about if his longtime quarterback, Tom Brady, decides to come out of retirement again?

    "Nope. I'm done," Gronkowski told Schultz.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

