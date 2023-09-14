Rob Gronkowski Says He's '100 Percent Retired' Even If Tom Brady Makes Comeback

Rob Gronkowski Says He's '100 Percent Retired' Even If Tom Brady Makes ComebackSeptember 14, 2023
Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski confirmed Wednesday that he is "100 percent retired" and won't return to the playing field under any circumstances, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
But what about if his longtime quarterback, Tom Brady, decides to come out of retirement again?
"Nope. I'm done," Gronkowski told Schultz.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.