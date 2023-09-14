Rob Gronkowski Says He's '100 Percent Retired' Even If Tom Brady Makes Comeback

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski confirmed Wednesday that he is "100 percent retired" and won't return to the playing field under any circumstances, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

But what about if his longtime quarterback, Tom Brady, decides to come out of retirement again?

"Nope. I'm done," Gronkowski told Schultz.

