Netflix's 'Full Swing' Series Won't Get Full Access to 2023 Ryder Cup Team Rooms

Golf fans reportedly won't receive full behind-the-scenes access for the 2023 Ryder Cup on the Netflix series Full Swing.

Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press reported the documentary filmmakers will not have access to the team rooms during the competition that pits the United States team against the European team.

"Netflix is going to be there," Seth Waugh, who is the CEO of the PGA of America, said. "I would say all things involving the team we leave to the team and the captain. I think there's a sanctity to the team room, and the experience is important to them. It's part of being a team, right? Netflix has been great for the game. They're doing great things. The team collectively decided there are areas of privacy that need to be respected."

Ferguson noted United States captain Zach Johnson spoke to his team members about how much access would be provided and there was agreement that the team rooms would be kept off limits.

The Ryder Cup will still be featured in the second season of Full Swing.

The first season provided behind-the-scenes interviews and access to players both on the course and at home. The emergence of the LIV golf league was also heavily featured during the first season.

As for the Ryder Cup, it starts on Friday, Sept. 29 and runs through Oct. 1 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome.

The United States is coming off a dominant win in 2021, but that was on home soil. The Europeans won in 2018.