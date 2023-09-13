Jalen Hurts, Ronald Acuña Jr., Angel Reese Among Athletes on 2023 TIME100 Next List

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is among seven athletes to be named to the TIME100 Next list, which recognizes "the 100 emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership."

Hurts is joined by Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese, United States women's national team forward Sophia Smith, American golfer Rose Zhang, Indian cricket player Harmanpreet Kaur and Spanish women's soccer star Salma Paralluelo.

Hurts, who was listed under the "Phenoms" category, was one of three people to earn a spot on the TIME100 Next cover, joining singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini and chef Mory Sacko.

The Eagles selected Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Oklahoma. While his first two professional seasons were underwhelming, he had a breakout 2022 campaign to lead Philadelphia to the Super Bowl, where it fell to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 15 games last season, Hurts completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions, in addition to rushing for 760 yards and 13 scores.

Hurts figures to have the Birds in contention for a championship again this season, and the Eagles started out the 2023 campaign on a high note with a 25-20 win over the New England Patriots in Week 1.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning wrote of Hurts in TIME100:

"Jalen is a natural leader who cares about his job and the organization that he plays for. The Eagles signed Jalen to a record-­breaking contract extension this offseason, and he feels that accountability and responsibility to make them glad they made that investment. He's not celebrating. He doesn't see it as a reward. He sees it for what it is: the Eagles are paying him for what they expect him to do now. He's a model of how to approach a job. This is where the hard work begins."

Acuña, meanwhile, was listed under the "Innovators" category.

The Braves slugger is arguably the top candidate for Major League Baseball's National League MVP award amid a career season that has seen him lead Atlanta to the top of the NL East with a 95-50 record.

Acuña entered Wednesday's slate slashing .333/.415/.586 with 37 home runs, 97 RBI and 65 stolen bases in 145 games. He became the first player in MLB history to record at least 30 home runs and 60 steals in a season.

Future baseball Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera wrote of Acuña in TIME100:

"Ronald? He has a great chance of becoming the best Venezuelan-born baseball player ever. It's as simple as that.

"But Ronald is more than just his statistics. He is the kind of player that fans pay to watch play. He can change the game with a single hit, his defense, or his baserunning.

"We who know him know that the electricity we see on the field is just one part of who he is. Ronald is a quiet person. He has self-control, and that's important. That control will work for him in key moments during his developing career."

Reese was also included in the "Innovators" category.

The LSU star led the Tigers to their first national title last season alongside Flau'jae Johnson after beginning her college career at Maryland. Reese also made history with 34 doubles-doubles and she averaged 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 36 games while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor.

Reese will be aiming to deliver another national championship to LSU this season alongside a revamped roster that includes Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow.

WNBA great Candace Parker wrote of Reese in TIME100:

"Angel Reese is having more than just a moment. She's just getting started. Earlier this year, she helped Louisiana State University win its first-ever women's basketball national title and, in the process, happened to set a record by tallying 34 double-doubles, the most in a single season in women's college-basketball history. There's really only one time you won't see me cheering for Angel, and it's when she plays against my alma mater, the University of Tennessee. It's all well and good … but I still bleed orange.

"She's ripping the sport open and tearing back the layers. Basketball is about work, effort, and energy, and Angel always brings all three. Her tenacity and confidence on the court make her such an exciting player to watch—it's incredible to see her stand in her power and make such a big impact on women's basketball, especially this early in her career."