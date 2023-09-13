Jets' Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Achilles Injury in IG Post: 'I Shall Rise Yet Again'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has broken his silence after suffering a season-ending Achilles tear in a 22-16 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Rodgers wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday:

"Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM'd, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I'll try and get back to all of you soon.

"I'm completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.

"The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again.

"Proud of my guys, 1-0"

Rodgers ruptured his Achilles during New York's first drive of Monday's game against the Bills. He played just four snaps and was on the field for 75 seconds before being carted off and ruled out.

The four-time MVP's injury is perhaps the most devastating in recent memory as the Jets entered the 2023 season with high expectations and Super Bowl aspirations after acquiring Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers during the offseason.

There were also questions about what the injury meant for the future Hall of Famer's career as he's 39 and will turn 40 on Dec. 2. However, his Instagram post appears to signal that he'll be back for another season in 2024.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh also told reporters Wednesday that he would be "shocked" if Rodgers retires and doesn't play another season.

Rodgers is under contract with the Jets through the 2025 season.

The veteran's injury has reignited the call for all NFL franchises to replace artificial turf fields with natural grass. The field at MetLife Stadium is made of turf and has been linked to numerous injuries to the lower extremities in recent seasons.

NFL Players Association executive director Lloyd Howell released a statement on Wednesday calling for teams to install natural grass fields, writing that the "players overwhelming prefer it and the data is clear that grass is simply safer than artificial turf."

Fourteen of the NFL's 32 franchises do not use natural grass fields, according to Reem Abdalazem and Calum Roche of AS.com.

The Jets will be on the road to face the Dallas Cowboys this weekend before returning to MetLife to face the New England Patriots on Sept. 24. The Cowboys utilize turf at AT&T Stadium.