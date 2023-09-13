Cowboys' Brandin Cooks 'Has a Chance' to Play vs. Jets Amid Knee Injury, per McCarthy

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks "has a chance" to play Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets despite sitting out Wednesday's practice with a knee injury, head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters.

Cooks injured his knee in the Cowboys' 40-0 rout of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday in Week 1. He caught two passes for 22 yards and also had one punt return.

The Cowboys acquired Cooks from the Houston Texans in March in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick with the intention that he would be one of their top receivers alongside CeeDee Lamb.

If Cooks misses time, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin should benefit from more playing time behind Lamb. Gallup had one catch for 10 yards against the Giants and Turpin had two punt returns for 17 yards and three carries for 14 yards and a touchdown.

Gallup, who has spent his entire six-year career in Dallas, ranked fourth on the team last season with 424 receiving yards in 14 games and also notched four touchdowns. He figures to be called upon more heavily against the Jets.