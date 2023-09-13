Stephen A. Smith: Shannon Sharpe Was 'Pushed Out' from Skip Bayless' 'Undisputed'

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith said his pursuit of Shannon Sharpe to join First Take came after the Hall of Fame tight end was forced out of FS1's Undisputed after a falling out with Skip Bayless.

"He was pushed out," Smith said on Joe Budden's podcast. "He didn't want to leave. He was notified that [his] services would no longer be needed."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.