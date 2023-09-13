X

    Stephen A. Smith: Shannon Sharpe Was 'Pushed Out' from Skip Bayless' 'Undisputed'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 13, 2023

    BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 09: NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe interacts with fans from the sideline prior to the home opener game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, CO. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Stephen A. Smith said his pursuit of Shannon Sharpe to join First Take came after the Hall of Fame tight end was forced out of FS1's Undisputed after a falling out with Skip Bayless.

    "He was pushed out," Smith said on Joe Budden's podcast. "He didn't want to leave. He was notified that [his] services would no longer be needed."

