NBA Intel: Contract Extension Predictions for 2020 NBA Draft Class

1 of 24

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Teams and player agents often use "comps" when negotiating free agent/extension deals—looking closely at recent contracts to try and make their financial case.

Follow last year's trail of breadcrumbs with the Portland Trail Blazers and Anfernee Simons, who agreed on a four-year, $100 million deal. That set the market for RJ Barrett, who got a "better" deal from the New York Knicks in September at $107 million guaranteed (up to $120 million in incentives).

Tyler Herro got more than Barrett—$120-130 million from the Miami Heat in October, which was surpassed by Jordan Poole's $123-$140 million from the Golden State Warriors.

How the 2023 market evolves after the initial flurry in July remains to be seen. Some players are compensated for what they've already achieved, with hopes they'll continue to produce at that same level. But for many rookie-scale extensions signed after three years of service, teams may not know yet what they have—and some prices may be based more on potential than what's already been shown.

Case by case, some may prefer to wait another season for restricted free agency the following summer. That's where both sides need to research which competing franchises will have cap room, positional need and the nerve to issue an offer sheet—noting that few are given out each year (so far, just two have been made during the 2023 offseason: to Paul Reed Jr. and Matisse Thybulle, both of which were matched).

In the absence of cap room, the market may be the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, projected to be about $13 million next season—probably the benchmark that helped determine the amount for Stewart and the Pistons (at $15-16 million annually).

And some agents see the prospect of a new, massive broadcast deal and want to bake that future growth into their players' contracts. Unsurprisingly, teams are generally less inclined to agree with that logic.