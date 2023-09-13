Bengals' Joe Burrow Jokes It Was Time For a Haircut After Blowout Loss to Browns

AP Photo/David Richard

Joe Burrow is sporting a new look following the Cincinnati Bengals' 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Burrow, who got a new haircut this week, was asked Wednesday how he knew it was time to switch up his hairstyle. He responded that he knew it was time after an abysmal Week 1 performance.

When asked whether he was joking or being serious about getting a hair cut after having a bad game, he responded, "A little of both."

Burrow and the Bengals struggled to get anything going on offense at a rain-soaked Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday. He completed just 14 of 31 passes for 82 yards before being pulled in favor of Jake Browning.

With his new look, Burrow is hoping he and the Bengals will bounce back this weekend with a home matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Head coach Zac Taylor is confident his team will turn things around.