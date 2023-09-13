X

    Bengals' Joe Burrow Jokes It Was Time For a Haircut After Blowout Loss to Browns

    Erin WalshSeptember 13, 2023

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. The Browns won 24-3. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    AP Photo/David Richard

    Joe Burrow is sporting a new look following the Cincinnati Bengals' 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

    Burrow, who got a new haircut this week, was asked Wednesday how he knew it was time to switch up his hairstyle. He responded that he knew it was time after an abysmal Week 1 performance.

    Joe Burrow on how you know it is time for a new haircut: "When you have a game like that on Sunday." <a href="https://t.co/wIULzv5aOg">pic.twitter.com/wIULzv5aOg</a>

    How do you know it's time for a new haircut?<br><br>"When you have a game like you did Sunday," according to Joe Burrow.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/WLWT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WLWT</a><br> <a href="https://t.co/vm4CwSX1Ae">pic.twitter.com/vm4CwSX1Ae</a>

    When asked whether he was joking or being serious about getting a hair cut after having a bad game, he responded, "A little of both."

    "A little of both. A little of both." Joe Burrow on whether he was joking about haircut after a bad game or serious.

    Burrow and the Bengals struggled to get anything going on offense at a rain-soaked Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday. He completed just 14 of 31 passes for 82 yards before being pulled in favor of Jake Browning.

    With his new look, Burrow is hoping he and the Bengals will bounce back this weekend with a home matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Head coach Zac Taylor is confident his team will turn things around.

    "Our home field is such an advantage," Taylor told reporters. "Especially early in the season, with new players on the team and new communication, that's what we are looking really forward to is playing in front of our home crowd."