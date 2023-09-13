Roger Goodell: Players Have 'Mixed Opinions' on Grass vs. Turf Fields amid Injuries

Roger Goodell: Players Have 'Mixed Opinions' on Grass vs. Turf Fields amid InjuriesSeptember 13, 2023
AP Photo/Rusty Jones
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made a bold statement in response to player complaints about turf fields following Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury.
"You have other players who like playing on the turf field, because it's faster. So you've got mixed opinions," Goodell said Wednesday on ESPN's First Take (h/t Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer). "What we want to go on is science, we want to go on what's the best from an injury standpoint."
