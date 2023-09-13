Chiefs' Andy Reid Talks Chris Jones' Contract Holdout: 'Just a Business Decision'

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chris Jones ended his holdout from the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday by agreeing to a new one-year contract, and head coach Andy Reid said the two remain on good terms despite him being away from the team to start the year.

"Chris Jones and I have talked, there wasn't any personal thing between us, it was just a business decision, that's part of this thing, I'm old, I've been through a lot of those and these things happen," Reid told reporters Wednesday.

When asked about Jones' status for Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he responded, "I'm going to see how he is today. I presume he'll be out there playing, but we'll just see."

Jones was originally slated to earn $19.5 million in base salary this season, minus both a $1.08 million game check for missing a Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions and fines racked up for missing training camp.

The 29-year-old's new deal is worth up to $25 million with incentives including playing time, number of sacks, a first-team All-Pro selection, a Super Bowl LVIII appearance, a Defensive Player of the Year award and a Super Bowl LVIII win.

Jones' return to the lineup will be a significant boost to the Kansas City defense. While the defense played well against Detroit, it got pushed around by the Lions' offensive line late in the loss.

Jones, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion, is coming off the best season of his career in 2022 having posted 15.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 44 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 29 quarterback hits.

The Mississippi State product finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting and earned a first-team All-Pro selection and a Pro Bowl nod.

While Jones' status against Jacksonville hasn't been confirmed, he said last week during a charity event that he has been staying in shape and should be ready to go when the time comes.

"I could play right now,'' Jones said last week, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. "I work out every day, twice a day, but in Miami with my team that I'd normally be with in my offseason. I'm staying at it.''