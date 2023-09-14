Vikings vs. Eagles Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for TNF

Vikings vs. Eagles Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for TNFSeptember 14, 2023
Week 1 was a fantastically fun foray into the fantasy world, even if it brought several disappointing performances.
Rookies like Jahmyr Gibbs, Zach Charbonnet and Quentin Johnston didn't see the large workloads that many might have expected. Pro Bowl quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Geno Smith fell flat.
One poor performance can sink an otherwise promising daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineup, and managers will be looking to avoid duds heading into Thursday night's Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings matchup.
Below, you'll find a few DFS tips for Thursday's matchup, along with some of the latest DFS values and our favorite Thursday night plays.
General DFS Tips for TNF
Managers looking to pluck players from Thursday's game for a week-long DFS game should stick with the biggest stars.
Jalen Hurts should rebound from a so-so Week 1 performance against the New England Patriots. Minnesota doesn't boast the defensive talent and depth that New England does, and injuries could leave Philly leaning on Hurts early and often.
Injuries are also likely to play a factor. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (ribs), cornerback James Bradberry (concussion) and safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) are listed as out.
With Gainwell out, Hurts ($7.8K) is going to support D'Andre Swift and Boston Scott with his legs while doing a lot of work through the air.
With Bradberry and Blankenship out, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson ($9.2K) should get a ton of opportunities.
The Eagles defense is still quite good, but Jefferson's point-per-reception (PPR) floor is incredible here. Jefferson had 12 targets in Week 1 and 12 targets against Philadelphia last season.
Our tip for those playing Thursday-only games is this: Go receiver-heavy. Minnesota's ground game mustered a mere 41 yards in Week 1, and there's no guarantee that Philadelphia's backfield will roll with Gainwell out.
Along with Jefferson, Jordan Addison ($5.3K), A.J. Brown ($7.7K) and DeVonta Smith ($7.3 K) are all starting-caliber options. Fit a third receiver into the flex instead of a third running back.
Target Jordan Addison for Value
Addison represents a tremendous value at $5,300. Jefferson will be the focal point of Minnesota's offense, but he's also going to draw a lot of Philadelphia's defensive attention.
As was the case in Week 1, Addison will get one-on-one opportunities. The rookie played just 56 percent of the offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference, but saw the same number of targets as veteran counterpart K.J. Osborn.
Addison caught four of his six targets for 61 yards and a touchdown. He should have a similar floor in Week 1, and there's a chance that his role will increase too.
There's a good chance that Minnesota will be playing catch-up against Philadelphia. That could lead to more playing time for Addison and more pass-catching opportunities.
Managers should consider Addison a premier option for the flex, and stacking him with Jefferson would make a ton of sense. Osborn ($4.1K) had only three catches for 31 yards in Week 1 but has some deep-sleeper value in TNF games.
Consider Alexander Mattison RB1
The Vikings got very little going on the ground against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it looks like they're really going to miss Dalvin Cook in 2023.
Alexander Mattison took over the lead-back role but rushed for only 31 yards and 3.4 yards per carry. With Gainwell potentially out, though, Mattison is still the top RB for Thursday-only DFS games.
There's some upside with Swift and Scott, but it's hard to know which back Philadelphia will utilize more. They each recorded one carry and one reception against the Patriots.
Mattison, on the other hand, had 11 of Minnesota's 17 carries plus three receptions and a receiving touchdown. Based on his projected workload, he has the safest floor of the bunch.
Consider Mattison RB1 for Thursday and a must-have, even at $6,100. There's risk with the RB2 spot, but Scott ($4.4K) feels like a better value than Swift ($4.8K), given his experience with Hurts in Philadelphia's offense.
After recording only three carries in Week 1, Vikings RB Ty Chandler ($4.6K) can probably be avoided in Week 2.
