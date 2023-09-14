Vikings vs. Eagles Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for TNF

1 of 3

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Managers looking to pluck players from Thursday's game for a week-long DFS game should stick with the biggest stars.



Jalen Hurts should rebound from a so-so Week 1 performance against the New England Patriots. Minnesota doesn't boast the defensive talent and depth that New England does, and injuries could leave Philly leaning on Hurts early and often.



Injuries are also likely to play a factor. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (ribs), cornerback James Bradberry (concussion) and safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) are listed as out.

With Gainwell out, Hurts ($7.8K) is going to support D'Andre Swift and Boston Scott with his legs while doing a lot of work through the air.



With Bradberry and Blankenship out, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson ($9.2K) should get a ton of opportunities.



The Eagles defense is still quite good, but Jefferson's point-per-reception (PPR) floor is incredible here. Jefferson had 12 targets in Week 1 and 12 targets against Philadelphia last season.



Our tip for those playing Thursday-only games is this: Go receiver-heavy. Minnesota's ground game mustered a mere 41 yards in Week 1, and there's no guarantee that Philadelphia's backfield will roll with Gainwell out.

