NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick Won't Be Pursued by Jets as Aaron Rodgers Replacement

Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

The New York Jets have ruled out a pursuit of free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick as they evaluate their options after Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury, according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz initially reported Tuesday that Kaepernick's agent had reached out to the Jets to say his client was interested in a move to the Big Apple.

At this point, it's tough to see a path back to the NFL for Kaepernick. He turns 36 in November and hasn't suited up for a team since the 2016 season.

Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in October 2017, alleging owners were colluding to keep him out of the league in retaliation for his social activism. The claims of he and former teammate Eric Reid, who had joined the case, were settled in 2019.

There was a time when one could plausibly argue Kaepernick was at least on par with—if not better than—the backups who filled out rosters across the league. Now, making that case is a little tougher given how long he has been away.

The former San Francisco 49ers star has tried in vain to impress NFL coaches and executives enough to give him another chance. He staged a private workout in 2019, which was overshadowed by the behind-the-scenes machinations surrounding it, and held a public throwing session during halftime of Michigan's spring game in 2022.

As it relates to the Jets, Kaepernick might as well have reached out to say he was available and willing to sign.

New York is clearly going to add somebody with Rodgers out for the year because Zach Wilson is now the only healthy quarterback on the squad. Absent a Hail Mary solution, the front office is left to pick between a variety of middling alternatives.

Surely Kaepernick couldn't be much worse than signing Carson Wentz, who's potentially looking at his fourth different team in as many years, or luring Philip Rivers or Matt Ryan out of retirement.

But no comeback will be forthcoming with the Jets.