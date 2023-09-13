Report: Zach Wilson Seen as Jets' Top QB Option by Execs After Aaron Rodgers' Injury

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

While some pundits have questioned New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh's decision to move forward with Zach Wilson as the starting quarterback following Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury, many within the NFL reportedly believe it is the right call.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic polled eight anonymous league executives, and they unanimously said Wilson should be the starter with a veteran behind him to provide insurance.

After Wilson led the Jets to a come-from-behind win over the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 1, Saleh gave him a vote of confidence, saying he will be "the guy" moving forward, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

