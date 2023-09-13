Roschon Johnson, Bears Who Must Play More Snaps in Week 2 vs. Buccaneers

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears received a glimpse into what their future running back depth chart would look like in Week 1.

The Bears utilized Roschon Johnson, D'Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert in the loss to the Green Bay Packers. None of them played more than 40 percent of the offensive snaps.

Johnson, a rookie out of Texas, showed explosiveness in both aspects of the offense on Sunday, and he could end up as the team's top running back by the end of the season.

Chicago must put the most dangerous playmakers around Justin Fields at all times in order to win in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and in the coming weeks.

That could lead to more sets with multiple running backs and tight ends in Week 2 and beyond.