Hypothetical Trade Packages for Potential Jets Targets After Aaron Rodgers Injury

Hypothetical Trade Packages for Potential Jets Targets After Aaron Rodgers InjurySeptember 13, 2023
The New York Jets' worst-case scenario for 2023 came true four snaps into the Aaron Rodgers era.
Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles and will be out for the entirety of his first campaign with the AFC East side.
That leaves the Jets in the unenviable position of trying to find a starting quarterback in Week 2.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh told the media on Tuesday that Zach Wilson is the starting quarterback, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Wilson's inefficiencies from the 2022 campaign were the reason why the Jets pushed so hard to trade for Rodgers this offseason.
Wilson may end being a short-term fix while the Jets sort out the trade and free-agent markets.
The trade market is probably the better route for the Jets to take because they would land a quarterback that went through preseason and is in game shape. A free agent, like Carson Wentz or Joe Flacco, would have to get up to game speed and potentially take a few weeks to be 100 percent.
Jameis Winston
The Jets are probably best suited to trade for an experienced backup quarterback.
Jameis Winston will not be starting anytime soon in New Orleans barring an injury to Derek Carr.
Winston might be the best option among the available backups. He had three 4,000-yard passing seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he moved to New Orleans three seasons ago.
Winston played sporadically in his time with the Saints, but he did have 1,170 yards and 14 passing touchdowns over a seven-game period in 2021.
Interceptions are the big red flag for Winston. After all, that is one of the reasons he lost the starting job in Tampa Bay.
But he does carry an immense amount of experience, and more importantly, he has had success as a starter. That could draw the Jets to a trade with the Saints for a mid-round draft pick.
Potential Trade: Jets trade fourth-round pick to Saints for Jameis Winston
Jacoby Brissett
Jacoby Brissett achieved more recent success as a starting quarterback than Winston.
Brissett threw for 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns last season for the Cleveland Browns while Deshaun Watson was suspended.
Brissett did not put up explosive numbers through the air, but he was a serviceable starter who did not turn the ball over much.
That is what the Jets should be looking for, especially if Wilson proves he is not up for the job.
Brissett is currently Sam Howell's backup for the Washington Commanders. The NFC East side may be hesitant to trade him because he is an insurance policy for the first-time starter.
The Jets have to take a swing at Brissett, regardless of his current situation, because of the extensive experience he has as a fill-in quarterback from his years with the Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.
Potential Trade: Jets send fifth-round pick to Commanders for Jacoby Brissett.
Andy Dalton
Andy Dalton bounced around the NFL as a fill-in quarterback over the last three seasons.
Dalton played 33 games in that span for the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.
The 35-year-old was brought in by the Carolina Panthers to mentor No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, but he may jump at one more opportunity to start.
Dalton threw for 2,871 yards and 18 touchdowns in 14 games for the Saints last season. His 66.7 completion percentage was four percent better than his career average and an improved number from his previous two seasons.
Carolina might not be willing to trade away its insurance policy for Young, but Dalton may jump at the possibility of making a playoff push with the Jets.
There is no perfect Rodgers replacement, but Dalton and the other backups across the league are probably better than any free agent right now because of their recent time on the gridiron.
Potential Trade: Jets trade fifth-round pick to Panthers for Andy Dalton