Hypothetical Trade Packages for Potential Jets Targets After Aaron Rodgers Injury

The New York Jets' worst-case scenario for 2023 came true four snaps into the Aaron Rodgers era.

Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles and will be out for the entirety of his first campaign with the AFC East side.

That leaves the Jets in the unenviable position of trying to find a starting quarterback in Week 2.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told the media on Tuesday that Zach Wilson is the starting quarterback, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson's inefficiencies from the 2022 campaign were the reason why the Jets pushed so hard to trade for Rodgers this offseason.

Wilson may end being a short-term fix while the Jets sort out the trade and free-agent markets.

The trade market is probably the better route for the Jets to take because they would land a quarterback that went through preseason and is in game shape. A free agent, like Carson Wentz or Joe Flacco, would have to get up to game speed and potentially take a few weeks to be 100 percent.