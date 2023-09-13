Waiver Wire Week 2: Top Pickups and Drops

0 of 3

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Achilles injuries suffered by Aaron Rodgers and J.K. Dobbins significantly altered the fantasy football landscape after Week 1.

A mad dash to claim quarterbacks and running backs off the waiver wire occurred once both players were confirmed to be out for the season.

One of Rodgers' fantasy replacements could be an old foe from his NFC North days. Matthew Stafford played surprisingly well without Cooper Kupp on Sunday, which could be a sign of things to come in 2023.

Stafford, Jared Goff and other quarterbacks with low roster percentages will receive plenty of attention as fantasy players retool their rosters ahead of Week 2.

The running back waiver-wire situation is not as straightforward since there are still question marks about a handful of available players.

Tyjae Spears and Tyler Allgeier had surprising level of production in Week 1, but we are not sure if that will keep up in Week 2 and beyond.