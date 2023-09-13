Former NBA Forward Brandon Hunter Dies at Age 42

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Former NBA player Brandon Hunter died at the age of 42.

"We are terribly saddened to learn of the loss of our former teammate, Brandon Hunter," the Orlando Magic announced. "We send our deepest condolences to the entire Hunter family."

Hunter entered the NBA when the Boston Celtics selected him with a second-round pick in the 2003 draft. He played one season for the Celtics and one for the Magic, appearing in 67 games total.

He also appeared in three postseason contests for Boston.

Hunter was an excellent college player for Ohio University. He was a three-time All-MAC first-team selection, including in his final season in 2002-03 when he averaged 21.5 points, 12.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

Ohio University head coach Jeff Boals called him "one of the best to ever put on the green and white."

TMZ Sports noted Hunter played overseas following his NBA career and then turned to coaching, real estate and sports management.