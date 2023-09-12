Robert Saleh: Don't Write Jets' 'Obituary' After Aaron Rodgers' Achilles Injury

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Jets suffered a devastating blow when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was lost for the rest of the season due to a torn Achilles. However, head coach Robert Saleh remains bullish on the team's chances to remain competitive this year.

"I don't know why people are trying to put an obituary to our team name. ... Expectations for us are always the same," Saleh told reporters on Tuesday.

Rodgers suffered the injury four plays into Monday's season opener against the Buffalo Bills. After an offseason that brought hype and expectations of Super Bowl contention, all of it was gone in an instant.

However, the Jets proved that they are a resilient team by earning a 22-16 overtime win over the three-time defending AFC East champions. New York won on a walk-off punt return by undrafted rookie free agent Xavier Gipson.

While questions still remain regarding third-year quarterback Zach Wilson's ability to be effective as a starter, the Jets still have a strong defense and an impressive run game. The team forced four turnovers against Buffalo, and Breece Hall rushed for 127 yards in his first game after suffering a torn ACL last October.

New York will face another tough test in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, but it's clear that Saleh is confident his team is up for the challenge.