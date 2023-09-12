X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Robert Saleh: Don't Write Jets' 'Obituary' After Aaron Rodgers' Achilles Injury

    Doric SamSeptember 12, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets watches from the sidelines during the second quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    The New York Jets suffered a devastating blow when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was lost for the rest of the season due to a torn Achilles. However, head coach Robert Saleh remains bullish on the team's chances to remain competitive this year.

    "I don't know why people are trying to put an obituary to our team name. ... Expectations for us are always the same," Saleh told reporters on Tuesday.

    Rodgers suffered the injury four plays into Monday's season opener against the Buffalo Bills. After an offseason that brought hype and expectations of Super Bowl contention, all of it was gone in an instant.

    However, the Jets proved that they are a resilient team by earning a 22-16 overtime win over the three-time defending AFC East champions. New York won on a walk-off punt return by undrafted rookie free agent Xavier Gipson.

    While questions still remain regarding third-year quarterback Zach Wilson's ability to be effective as a starter, the Jets still have a strong defense and an impressive run game. The team forced four turnovers against Buffalo, and Breece Hall rushed for 127 yards in his first game after suffering a torn ACL last October.

    New York will face another tough test in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, but it's clear that Saleh is confident his team is up for the challenge.

    Robert Saleh: Don't Write Jets' 'Obituary' After Aaron Rodgers' Achilles Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon