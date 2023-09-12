Jets' Robert Saleh: 'We're Rolling with' Zach Wilson at QB After Aaron Rodgers Injury

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday that Aaron Rodgers' Achilles is torn and he believes in Zach Wilson even though the plan is to eventually add another quarterback for depth.

"I want to make it very clear, Zach's our quarterback," he said. "We have a lot of faith in Zach. We're rolling with Zach and excited for him."

His comments come after Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported the Jets began the process of reaching out to veteran quarterbacks who are available.

To New York's credit, it found a way to win Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills even though Rodgers suffered the injury on the team's opening offensive possession. Much of that is a credit to the defense, as Jordan Whitehead alone intercepted Josh Allen three times.

Garrett Wilson also made an incredible acrobatic catch in the end zone for the Jets' lone offensive touchdown, and Xavier Gipson played the role of hero with the game-winning punt return touchdown in overtime.

"I don't know why people are trying to put an obituary to our team name," Saleh said Tuesday after his club moved to 1-0 on the young season.

He also told reporters the plan is not to bring in any quarterbacks to compete with Wilson. Rather, Tim Boyle will be brought in from the practice squad for the time being.

There was a time when New York envisioned Wilson as its franchise signal-caller. After all, it selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

Yet he has struggled to this point of his career. He entered the 2023 campaign with 15 touchdown passes to 18 interceptions and threw another pick in Monday's contest that was at least balanced out by Wilson's excellent play for a touchdown.

Saleh may still believe in his team, but the overarching issue remains the same as it was last year for the Jets. They had an excellent defense and a group of star players that included Wilson, Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams and Breece Hall before the latter suffered an injury.

However, the issues at the quarterback position between Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White prevented New York from being a true playoff contender. That is why it acquired Rodgers this offseason, which elevated expectations to a Super Bowl level.

Unfortunately for the team, those expectations will not be the same without the future Hall of Famer.