Lionel Messi Buys $10.8M South Florida Mansion After Move to MLS' Inter Miami

Mariano Sanchez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Lionel Messi has been the perfect fit for Inter Miami since joining the club this summer, and now he's putting down roots in South Florida.

According to TMZ, Messi has purchased a $10.8 million, 10,486-square-foot mansion in Fort Lauderdale that includes eight bedrooms and nine-and-a-half bathrooms. His new home also has a pool in the backyard and two docks outside plus an inside that features an Italian kitchen, workout room, entertainment lounge, VIP and Captain's suites and offices.

Per Katherine Kallergis of The Real Deal, Messi's home is five miles from Drive Pink Stadium and Inter Miami's adjacent training facility in Fort Lauderdale.

Messi arrived at Inter Miami in July to much fanfare and has more than lived up to the hype. Fan attendance is at an all-time high for the MLS club, with celebrities frequently seen in the stands during his matches. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner spearheaded a victory in the 2023 Leagues Cup, earning the club's first-ever trophy.