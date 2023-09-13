NFL Picks Week 2: Early Odds to Exploit for Best Over/Under Score Bets

0 of 3

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season was filled with surprises. The New York Jets got the win over the Buffalo Bills without Aaron Rodgers, the Cincinnati Bengals mustered a mere three points in a blowout loss, and the Los Angeles Rams outright embarrassed the Seattle Seahawks.



For bettors, the challenge is knowing when to dismiss Week 1 results and when to take them at face value.



The Bengals, for example, should be just fine. They didn't have quarterback Joe Burrow (calf) at all in the preseason, and they battled harsh elements against the Cleveland Browns. The Jets, on the other hand, have lost Aaron Rodgers for the season to a torn Achilles. They really could be in trouble.



Below, we'll sift through some of what we saw in Week 1 and examine our favorite over/under bets for Week 2 based on the early week lines.



