NFL Week 2 Survivor Pool Tips: Best Picks and Strategies to Stay Alive

1 of 3

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The biggest early challenge in any survivor pool is determining which teams are going to be good, and not to overreact to the opening week's results. The Cincinnati Bengals, for example, are expected to be among the AFC's elite teams. However, they may have busted a few pools with their blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.



The Bengals should rebound eventually, as they did after starting 0-2 last season. Teams that got huge wins in Week 1, like the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, are already performing at an elite level.



You want to pick teams that are clearly good early in order to survive while deciphering who the other top contenders are going to be. The Bengals should be avoided in a pivotal matchup against the rival Baltimore Ravens. Look for Cincinnati to fully rebound against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.



The Cowboys are a much safer pick against the Aaron Rodgers-less New York Jets in Week 2.



The other trick is to look ahead at when to pick those underwhelming teams to win. The Arizona Cardinals, for example, have one of the league's most talent-starved rosters, and they don't have quarterback Kyler Murray as he continues to recover from last season's torn ACL.



When might Arizona get a win? Its Week 11 game against the rebuilding Houston Texans is one to circle. A better strategy, however, might be avoiding Arizona entirely and hope that you're the last player standing before the Cardinals have to be picked at all.



Could the Cardinals beat the New York Giants this week? Sure, but there's no reason to get cute early. The following teams represent our "safe" picks for Week 2.

