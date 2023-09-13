NFL Odds Week 2: Top Longshots to Bet Against the Spread

0 of 3

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Everyone loves a good underdog story, and we saw a few dogs win outright in Week 1.

The Los Angeles Rams proved that they're not playing for 2024 by rocking the rival Seattle Seahawks in a 30-13 blowout. The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, held serve at home and battered the Cincinnati Bengals in a 24-3 slugfest.



Chances are, we're going to see a few more underdogs win outright in Week 2. Fortunately, though, bettors don't need their dogs to win when playing the lines. They only need them to cover.



Here, we'll dive into the Week 1 results, the latest injury and roster-related buzz and the matchups to uncover our favorite underdog picks for Week 2.



