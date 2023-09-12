Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on Jets' Aaron Rodgers Injury: 'I Was Sick for Everybody'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Ahead of Sunday's showdown with the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke about Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury suffered in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan's Shan & RJ (starts at 13:28 mark), Jones said he felt "sick for everybody" to see the four-time NFL MVP go down in the first quarter of his first game with the Jets.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rodgers' MRI confirmed he suffered a torn Achilles that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

Expectations were high for the Jets after they acquired Rodgers. He was coming off a down season with the Green Bay Packers in 2022, but it still would have been one of the best years by a Jets quarterback in the entire history of the franchise.

Despite losing Rodgers after just four snaps with the offense, the Jets were able to put together a good team effort in their 22-16 overtime win against the Bills. They ran for 172 yards, forced four turnovers by Josh Allen and got a walk-off punt-return touchdown from Xavier Gipson in overtime.

Given how bad the vibes felt inside of MetLife Stadium once Rodgers went down, it was a great win to start the season for the Jets.

There are going to be a lot of questions about the Jets' quarterback position going forward. Head coach Robert Saleh said after the game Zach Wilson will "be the guy" for the rest of the season.

Wilson didn't look appreciably better against the Bills than he did in the past two seasons. He finished 14-of-21 with 140 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Sunday will likely be one of the most difficult tests of the season for the Jets. The Cowboys had the most impressive performance of any team in the NFL during Week 1 with a 40-0 win over the New York Giants.

Dallas' defense only allowed 171 yards, sacked Daniel Jones seven times and forced three turnovers. The offense only had 265 yards in the game because it didn't have to much once the game turned into a blowout early in the first half.

The Jets will take on the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.