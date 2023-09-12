Brock Purdy, Jordan Love, Top Waiver-Wire QBs to Target After Aaron Rodgers' Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New York Jets may not be the only ones left scrambling after NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Aaron Rodgers has as expected suffered a torn Achilles.

Plenty of fantasy football managers were banking on a return to form from the four-time MVP with a change of scenery. Even at 39, his potential in an offense that included Garrett Wilson, Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall was tantalizing.

All of those hopes are now out the window.

Replacing Rodgers may not be easy, especially for managers who utilize the superflex because that puts an even higher premium on carrying at least two reliable QBs.

The San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy is only rostered in 56 percent of Yahoo Sports leagues, while the Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love (32 percent) is even lower than that.

Love was a standout performer at his position, throwing for 245 yards and three touchdowns in a one-sided victory over the Chicago Bears. Purdy wasn't as prolific (220 passing yards, two touchdowns) but continued to show his 2022 breakout might be no fluke.

Both are among the best alternatives to Rodgers who might realistically be available. Granted, they also carry some risk since they remain unproven in the starting role over a full season.

New England Patriots signal-caller Mac Jones (eight percent) has a lower ceiling but may have less volatility from week to week. Perhaps he has even turned a bit of a corner after going for 316 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Like Jones, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield (10 percent) is more of a candidate for those in superflex leagues. Mayfield had 173 yards and two touchdowns through the air as the Bucs upset the Minnesota Vikings.

New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr (38 percent) would be a slight upgrade over either Mayfield or Jones. His final numbers (305 yards, one touchdown and one interception) were overshadowed by how the Saints offense ground to a halt in the red zone.

The Washington Commanders' Sam Howell (22 percent) could be a wild card. Playing the Arizona Cardinals, who are projected to be one of the worst teams in the league, helped to boost his stat line (19-of-31 for 202 yards, one passing touchdown, one interception and one rushing touchdown).

Washington might also find itself trailing in a lot of games this year, which would put Howell in a position to pad his numbers with empty calories.

Going the streaming route isn't really sustainable in superflex leagues because you're unlikely to find much value from week to week the longer the season goes on. For now, just pick one QB and hope he sticks.

In standard leagues, however, playing the matchups might be the right play if there isn't one clear candidate to replace Rodgers on your squad.