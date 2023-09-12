Steelers Rumors: Diontae Johnson out 'A Few Weeks' with Hamstring Injury

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Coming out of Sunday's 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Pittsburgh Steelers got bad injury news regarding wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Johnson is expected to miss "a few weeks" with a hamstring injury.

Johnson suffered the injury in the third quarter against San Francisco. He caught a 26-yard reception from quarterback Kenny Pickett, but appeared to go down awkwardly in an attempt to make a cutback move.

The Steelers announced during the game that Johnson wouldn't return. They also lost defensive tackle Cameron Heyward due to a groin injury suffered in the first half.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported on Monday that Heyward could miss several weeks.

There was a lot of optimism around the Steelers coming into the season. They were one of the most impressive teams during the preseason, with the first-team offense scoring touchdowns on all five possessions they played together in three games.

Going against a loaded 49ers team that's trying to get back to the NFC Championship Game, the Steelers struggled on both sides of the ball. They allowed 391 yards and went three-and-out on their first five possessions in the first half.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett had a perfect passer rating of 158.3 by going 13-of-15 for 199 yards and two touchdowns during the preseason schedule. He went 31-of-46 for 232 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions against San Francisco.

If the Steelers have to play without Johnson for multiple games, they do have a deep group of receivers to play. Allen Robinson II led the team with five catches and 64 yards on Sunday. George Pickens has special talent and can be an impact player on any given day.

Pittsburgh will host the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium in Week 2 on Sept. 18. The AFC North rivals split their two head-to-head meetings last season with each winning on their home field.