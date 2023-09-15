Ranking the NBA's 22 Best Prospects 22 and Under

22 of 22

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

If Wembanyama maxes out his potential, he might break the game of basketball.

If you want to know why a player who has yet to log a second of NBA action sits atop this list, that's the reason.



"It's hard to overemphasize how incredible Wembanyama's long-term potential is on both ends of the floor," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie wrote. "He will immediately be the biggest, longest player in the NBA, which allows him to change the geometry of the court defensively. He has great instincts and recovery ability on that end. But moreover, he is a legitimate shot creator at center or even at the four who can create off the bounce and knock down shots with ease off pull-ups or drives to the rim."



Wembanyama can block a shot on one end, lead the break and bury a step-back three on the other. His potential runs beyond being he sport's top two-way player, he could wind up being the league's best player on both offense and defense simultaneously. Yes, it's all hype for now, but there's a reason the basketball world is buzzing about his arrival in ways it hasn't since we all waited LeBron James two decades back.



Statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.