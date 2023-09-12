Video: Suns' Kevin Durant Walks out with Drake During Austin Concert

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Seventeen years ago, Kevin Durant thrilled the city of Austin, Texas with one of the finest freshman seasons in college basketball history before taking his talents to the NBA.

On Monday night, Durant was back to thrilling the folks of Austin with a surprise appearance during Drake's concert in the city.

Drake has been making a habit of bringing out NBA superstars at his concerts, with LeBron James, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum previously co-starring in his intro.

Durant's appearance was little more than a cameo to pop the crowd and get them in the mood for Drake's headlining set alongside 21 Savage.

Drake is set to release a new album, For All the Dogs, later this month.