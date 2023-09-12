X

NBA

    Video: Suns' Kevin Durant Walks out with Drake During Austin Concert

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 12, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the Women's Singles Final match between Coco Gauff of the United States and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Day Thirteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 09, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Seventeen years ago, Kevin Durant thrilled the city of Austin, Texas with one of the finest freshman seasons in college basketball history before taking his talents to the NBA.

    On Monday night, Durant was back to thrilling the folks of Austin with a surprise appearance during Drake's concert in the city.

    Drake has been making a habit of bringing out NBA superstars at his concerts, with LeBron James, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum previously co-starring in his intro.

    Durant's appearance was little more than a cameo to pop the crowd and get them in the mood for Drake's headlining set alongside 21 Savage.

    Drake is set to release a new album, For All the Dogs, later this month.

