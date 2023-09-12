Jets' Breece Hall on 147 Total Yards in Return from ACL Injury: 'I'm Still That Dude'

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

While most of the focus for the New York Jets during and after their season-opening win against the Buffalo Bills was on the injury to Aaron Rodgers, they did get a great game from Breece Hall in his first appearance since tearing his ACL in Week 7 last year.

Hall declared himself to be "still that dude" after he racked up 147 yards from scrimmage on just 11 touches in the Jets' 22-16 overtime victory.

"Once I got on the field, I was like, 'I'm still that dude. Anytime I touch the ball, I can do whatever I want with it,'" Hall told reporters after the game. "I always had that mentality, but I was just happy the coaches stuck with me today. They said I was going to have a pitch count before the game, but I told them I don't want a pitch count, but if I have to, I will. So, they kind of just rolled with me, Dalvin Cook, and MC (Michael Carter) carrying it. So, it was cool."

