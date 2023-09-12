Jets' Jordan Whitehead Earned $250K Contract Bonus with 3 INT of Bills' Josh Allen

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Turning Monday night into a nightmare for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was a lucrative endeavor for Jordan Whitehead.

The New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead had three interceptions in his team's 22-16 overtime victory. ESPN's Field Yates noted as a result he has already triggered a $250,000 bonus in his contract.

The 26-year-old tied the Jets' single-game record for INTs and came one short of matching the NFL's single-game mark. Entering Week 1, he had picked off seven passes combined through his five years in the league.

Head coach Robert Saleh wasn't totally surprised by Whitehead's output since the defensive back was already doing all of the things required to be a takeaway machine.

"He was outstanding. He's been outstanding," Saleh told reporters. "He was four dropped interceptions away from having an All-Pro year last year. He caught 'em all today, he's got great instincts in the box, and his range is better this year, his ability to get from red line to red line. We have great confidence in him. He's an outstanding safety and he has been."

The health of Aaron Rodgers is the biggest story surrounding the Jets coming out of Monday night. Saleh admitted after the game Rodgers' injury is "not good," and the early fear is that it could be Rodgers' Achilles.

As bleak as things might look for New York assuming the four-time MVP out for a prolonged spell, Whitehead and the defense could power the team back to the playoffs on the basis of Week 1.