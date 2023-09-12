Xavier Gipson, Jets Stun NFL Fans with Comeback vs. Bills After Aaron Rodgers Injury

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Jets stuffed an entire season's worth of emotions, storylines and roller-coaster turns into a single Monday Night Football game.

And the end result was a stunning 22-16 overtime victory over the division-rival Buffalo Bills.

Undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson played the role of hero with the game-winning punt return touchdown in overtime, but that was far from the only significant development. Aaron Rodgers suffered an ankle injury on the home team's opening offensive possession of the season, the defense turned Josh Allen into a turnover machine and Garrett Wilson put the team on his back for stretches.

It was some night.

Yet it was Gipson's punt return that sent the Jets fans home happy and led to plenty of social media reaction:

For at least a moment, the euphoric victory overshadowed the grim reality of Rodgers' health. The Jets announced X-rays were negative but that he was ruled out for the remainder of the game, and the setback seemed to suck the energy out of MetLife Stadium for much of the contest.

That was especially the case when the Bills extended their lead to double digits by halftime.

However, the Jets defense didn't allow a single point in the second half until Tyler Bass' 50-yard field goal doinked off the upright and through with two seconds remaining to force overtime. By then, New York had taken the lead thanks to two Greg Zuerlein field goals and an unbelievable catch by Wilson in the end zone where he basically had to play wide receiver and defensive back:

Allen threw three interceptions—all of which ended up in the hands of Jordan Whitehead—and he lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter to set the Jets up for an ensuing field goal.

Buffalo's offense also went 3-and-out in overtime before punting to Gipson for the game-deciding return.

While Rodgers' status is the most important long-term development for the Jets, they at least leave Week 1 as winners of one of the most dramatic regular-season games in a long time.