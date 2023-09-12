X

NFL

    Xavier Gipson, Jets Stun NFL Fans with Comeback vs. Bills After Aaron Rodgers Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 12, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 11: Wide receiver Xavier Gipson #82 of the New York Jets scores the game winning touchdown on a 65-yard punt return during the overtime quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    The New York Jets stuffed an entire season's worth of emotions, storylines and roller-coaster turns into a single Monday Night Football game.

    And the end result was a stunning 22-16 overtime victory over the division-rival Buffalo Bills.

    Undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson played the role of hero with the game-winning punt return touchdown in overtime, but that was far from the only significant development. Aaron Rodgers suffered an ankle injury on the home team's opening offensive possession of the season, the defense turned Josh Allen into a turnover machine and Garrett Wilson put the team on his back for stretches.

    It was some night.

    Yet it was Gipson's punt return that sent the Jets fans home happy and led to plenty of social media reaction:

    NFL @NFL

    THE ROOKIE XAVIER GIPSON WINS IT! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsNYJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/lC26hn74bm">pic.twitter.com/lC26hn74bm</a>

    New York Jets @nyjets

    WEUFBUIPEWAFQIOJWEBFIWEUNPIFNAEWPIUFNWE2EWFFEW <br><br>XAVIER GIPSON TO THE HOUSE JETS WIN JETS WIN JETS WIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    WOWOWOWOWOWOW

    Will Brinson @WillBrinson

    Only to have the Jets walk off the game on a punt return. <br><br>THIS LEAGUE <a href="https://t.co/bbRdYzeu7T">https://t.co/bbRdYzeu7T</a>

    Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols

    Allllllll the emotions for Jets fans tonight.

    Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi @roywoodjr

    After all that's happened in Week 1, I think its clear the NFL ain't got no script this year. This writers strike is for real.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    NFL script is going CRAZY…<br><br>It's only Week 1… <a href="https://t.co/gKctdBxPPV">pic.twitter.com/gKctdBxPPV</a>

    Rich Cimini @RichCimini

    An undrafted rookie free agent delivers the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> to a stunning comeback win over the Bills. Xavier Gipson, Hard Knocks star. Now a real star.

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    AND IT WAS THE HARD KNOCKS GUY WHO MADE THE TEAM IN THE LAST EPISODE 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

    #RingerNFL @ringernfl

    WHAT. <a href="https://t.co/BJjd1SJviB">pic.twitter.com/BJjd1SJviB</a>

    David Gardner @byDavidGardner

    WALK OFF PUNT RETURN TOUCHDOWN <a href="https://t.co/lN0LlPsiTf">https://t.co/lN0LlPsiTf</a>

    Seth Walder @SethWalder

    Xavier Gipson walkoff punt return touchdown dots!! <a href="https://t.co/4xdqlD4SEg">pic.twitter.com/4xdqlD4SEg</a>

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!<br><br>A WALK-OFF PUNT RETURN TOUCHDOWN FROM XAVIER GIPSON!

    Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt

    If you talked to anyone in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> building over the last few weeks they RAVED about Xavier Gipson. Including Aaron Rodgers. <br><br>He showed what he can do tonight. WOW.

    Football Perspective @fbgchase

    Xavier Gipson was a Hard Knocks story -- undrafted free agent who made the team -- and now he wins the game on MNF with an overtime punt return TD. Wow!!

    Desean Jackson @DeSeanJackson10

    THATS HOW YOU RETURN A PUNT #82<br><br>BALLGAME!

    Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8

    That return🔥🔥

    JJ Watt @JJWatt

    WOWWW<br><br>WHAT A GAME.<br><br>My goodness.

    For at least a moment, the euphoric victory overshadowed the grim reality of Rodgers' health. The Jets announced X-rays were negative but that he was ruled out for the remainder of the game, and the setback seemed to suck the energy out of MetLife Stadium for much of the contest.

    That was especially the case when the Bills extended their lead to double digits by halftime.

    However, the Jets defense didn't allow a single point in the second half until Tyler Bass' 50-yard field goal doinked off the upright and through with two seconds remaining to force overtime. By then, New York had taken the lead thanks to two Greg Zuerlein field goals and an unbelievable catch by Wilson in the end zone where he basically had to play wide receiver and defensive back:

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Garrett Wilson is just unfair 🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/mjvNJwsXhO">pic.twitter.com/mjvNJwsXhO</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    This was a TD catch. 😳 <a href="https://t.co/ki9N0h0LYI">pic.twitter.com/ki9N0h0LYI</a>

    New York Jets @nyjets

    all of us watching that <a href="https://twitter.com/GarrettWilson_V?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GarrettWilson_V</a> catch <a href="https://t.co/9S3D6oLFCn">pic.twitter.com/9S3D6oLFCn</a>

    Allen threw three interceptions—all of which ended up in the hands of Jordan Whitehead—and he lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter to set the Jets up for an ensuing field goal.

    Buffalo's offense also went 3-and-out in overtime before punting to Gipson for the game-deciding return.

    While Rodgers' status is the most important long-term development for the Jets, they at least leave Week 1 as winners of one of the most dramatic regular-season games in a long time.