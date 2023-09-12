5-Star WR Micah Hudson Commits to Texas Tech over Alabama, More; 2024 No. 9 Recruit

Photo Credit: Jordan Scruggs, 247Sports

Texas Tech may not be a powerhouse football team, but it outrecruited some of the nation's top programs when it came to highly regarded wide receiver Micah Hudson.

Jarret Johnson of 247Sports reported the Red Raiders landed a verbal commitment from Hudson on Monday.

He is a 5-star prospect, the No. 9 overall player and the No. 2 wide receiver in the class of 2024, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

"Hudson is quite simply, the highest-rated recruit to commit to Texas Tech in the modern recruiting era and perhaps in the history of the football program," Johnson wrote while noting he had scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Johnson noted the commitment comes after he visited Texas Tech as it hosted Oregon on Saturday.

Gabe Brooks of 247Sports listed Hudson's pro comparison as reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson. That is quite high praise, but he called the prospect a "mid-air acrobat" who is "capable of contorting in traffic to win contested throws."

Brooks also highlighted his ability to make plays after the catch and his speed in the open field.

Production certainly isn't an issue, as Hudson had 3,600 yards and 39 touchdowns from scrimmage prior to his senior year at the high school level, per Johnson.

Texas Tech now has the No. 23 overall class in the 2024 rankings, per 247Sports.

While it is off to an 0-2 start with losses to Wyoming and Oregon in head coach Joey McGuire's second season at the helm, it nearly upset the Ducks in a back-and-forth showdown. The Red Raiders were also 8-5 last year, which was their best record since they finished with the same mark during the 2013 campaign.

There is clearly plenty of momentum for McGuire to build on, and landing program-altering recruits like Hudson is the perfect way to do just that.

The Big 12 figures to be wide open in the coming years with the impending departures of Texas and Oklahoma, and Texas Tech could challenge for league titles down the line. It will be much easier to do so if Hudson lives up to his potential.