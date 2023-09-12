Video: Jets' Aaron Rodgers Enters Field with American Flag on 9/11 Anniversary

Video: Jets' Aaron Rodgers Enters Field with American Flag on 9/11 AnniversarySeptember 12, 2023
As if his New York Jets wasn't already drenched in excitement and anticipation, Aaron Rodgers endeared himself even more to a sold out crowd at MetLife Stadium by running on to the field with an American flag.
Commemorating the anniversary of 9/11 with his new organization, Rodgers really had the home fans juiced up ahead of the Jets' season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
NFL @NFL
Aaron Rodgers takes the field holding the American flag
Rodgers' trade to New York from the Green Bay Packers was the most talked about move of the offseason and there's been plenty of buzz around a Jets' team that has undergone a complete transformation.
With the four-time league MVP under center now, they will try to elevate themselves to the class of the AFC. A win against the Bills would be a great start.