Bills vs. Jets Has Pregame 'Shelter-in-Place' Warning Due to Inclement Weather

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Jets fans were surely looking to pack MetLife Stadium early out of anticipation for Aaron Rodgers' regular-season debut for the team in a key divisional contest against the Buffalo Bills, but they will have to wait.

That is because a "shelter-in-place" weather warning was issued just hours prior to Monday's contest due to the inclement weather in the area:

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared one of the public safety alerts issued:

It wasn't just fans who couldn't go to their seats. Players and personnel could not head out to the field either to begin traditional pregame warmups and routines.

MetLife Stadium announced the stadium gates are open but that fans will need to seek shelter inside if they do come into the building.

Monday's game is scheduled to kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET. While there is still time to prepare for the contest, it seems like there may be a delay depending on the weather.

Even if fans have to wait longer than anticipated, it surely won't dampen their enthusiasm much for a team with sky-high expectations. New York's roster already had plenty of star power with Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Quinnen Williams and others, and it added four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook and Rodgers this offseason.

Considering the Jets were likely a quarterback away from being a true threat last season, the addition of one of the greatest of all-time in Rodgers was quite the move.

And the opportunity to open the season at home against a presumed Super Bowl contender and AFC East rival in the Bills means the Jets can make quite the statement right out of the gates.

An early victory could set the tone for the season to come.

The fans are surely hoping that is the case, even if they have to wait out a weather situation ahead of the Monday night kickoff.