UNC Board of Trustees Discussing Legal Options After WR Tez Walker's Waiver Denied

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After wide receiver Tez Walker had his appeal to be eligible for the 2023 season denied by the NCAA last week, North Carolina is reportedly not ready to give up on trying to get him on the field this year.

According to ESPN's Andrea Adelson, UNC's board of trustees "held an emergency meeting Monday to discuss possible legal options" for Walker to play this season.

"This was an important meeting where we received some legal updates that will help inform us as we do everything possible to support our student-athletes," said chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, who added that the board heard from both in-house and outside legal counsel.

The meeting was also attended by UNC head coach Mack Brown and athletic director Bubba Cunningham. No decisions have been made regarding next steps, but discussions will continue.

"We need to all get in the same room and figure out what's best for the young man," Brown said. "These people are concerned and want to help him. I'm proud of that."

On Jan. 11, the NCAA announced that it was adjusting its eligibility rules regarding players who transferred twice in their college careers. Walker had enrolled at UNC and began taking classes two days before the NCAA changed its rules. He had transferred to UNC from Kent State after beginning his collegiate career at NC Central.

Walker and UNC had hoped he would not be considered a two-time transfer because he was never able to play for NC Central, as the program had its season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He played for Kent State in 2021 and 2022 and should have two years of eligibility remaining.

It will be a tall task, but getting Walker on the field will greatly benefit the Tar Heels as they go through the competitive ACC this season.

UNC will return to action on Saturday at home against Minnesota.