X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Bills' Josh Allen Ridiculed by Fans After Loss to Jets Despite Aaron Rodgers' Injury

    Francisco RosaSeptember 12, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 11: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass during the first quarter of the NFL game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    The New York Jets looked like they were playing with 12 men on defense for most of the night Monday in their season opener.

    And their 12th man was Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

    Typically one of the elite, young signal callers in the sport, Allen was way below his standard and would have been the story of the 22-16 loss had it not been for an injury to Aaron Rodgers on the Jets' first drive of the game.

    Allen was a turnover machine all night long, finishing with three ugly interceptions—all to safety Jordan Whitehead—to go along with a crucial fumble late in the fourth quarter that helped New York take its first lead of the night.

    It was the type of play that became commonplace for Allen late in the season last year when he finished with 14 interceptions, one shy of his career-high. And now, he's right back on track to top that number.

    Monday was a game that Buffalo should have run away with following the injury to Rodgers, as the Jets couldn't get anything going offensively for the majority of the first three quarters with Zach Wilson taking over.

    But Allen's constant, untimely mistakes allowed New York to hang around until it was too late, eventually winning the game on a punt return for a touchdown in overtime.

    Bills' Josh Allen Ridiculed by Fans After Loss to Jets Despite Aaron Rodgers' Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    And NFL fans were letting the Bills' superstar hear it all night long.

    Overtime @overtime

    Josh Allen gets picked off AGAIN 😳 (via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/lYFmJ6GsZ2">pic.twitter.com/lYFmJ6GsZ2</a>

    #RingerNFL @ringernfl

    Josh Allen: F*** IT, Diggs is down there somewhere <a href="https://t.co/wuCQSs0aWp">pic.twitter.com/wuCQSs0aWp</a>

    James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

    Josh Allen makes some of the most ill-advised throws. Gotta know when to fold 'em.

    illest nigga in falconia ⏳{bout it x2} @MillyBeamen

    The Madden Curse watching Josh Allen play like a dumbass tonight: <a href="https://t.co/pd7cvunScE">pic.twitter.com/pd7cvunScE</a>

    DJszn(0-1) @PutridLobster

    Josh Allen when you teel him to stop throwing interceptions deep. <a href="https://t.co/PmeX5aXYiw">pic.twitter.com/PmeX5aXYiw</a>

    ✭ Jazz ✭ @jazzlynn626

    Josh Allen to the Jets defense <a href="https://t.co/fNL1uRLr0P">pic.twitter.com/fNL1uRLr0P</a>

    SportBallBoyz @SportBallBoyz

    Josh Allen drops back!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsNYJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/XM1WS9CKUs">pic.twitter.com/XM1WS9CKUs</a>

    NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL

    With two interceptions tonight, Josh Allen now has 82 career turnovers.<br><br>The most in the league since he entered in 2018 😳 <a href="https://t.co/Amce9K0zvC">pic.twitter.com/Amce9K0zvC</a>

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    This should be a very conservative game from Josh Allen. Be smart, control the ball, make Zach Wilson beat you.<br><br>Instead, he's thrown two ridiculous INTs. <a href="https://t.co/H78uAVAtUJ">https://t.co/H78uAVAtUJ</a>

    nick wright @getnickwright

    Josh Allen has thrown two, needless end zone picks and tried to hurdle a guy on 3rd down 25 feet from the first down marker. <br><br>Also known as "Midseason Form".

    Tej Seth @tejfbanalytics

    josh allen plays like when you're used to playing madden on play station and all of a sudden you have to play on xbox and don't know any of the buttons without looking down at the controller,

    Anthony @OMGItsBirdman

    Josh Allen without Daboll <a href="https://t.co/8X6OdEixxe">pic.twitter.com/8X6OdEixxe</a>

    David Howman @_DH44_

    Josh Allen is what the haters thought Dak Prescott was

    Wildes @kevinwildes

    Josh Allen has thrown 8 interceptions in his last 5 games.

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Yea man I don't know how people live as fans of Josh Allen he be giving you the biggest heart attacks with some of these decisions lmao

    Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 @Safid_Deen

    Josh Allen really just doing anything he wants out there cuz he knows there's no offense on the other side.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jordan Whitehead seeing Josh Allen throw his way tonight <a href="https://t.co/RSk1FY9QiB">pic.twitter.com/RSk1FY9QiB</a>

    Jemele Hill @jemelehill

    Josh Allen is determined to get Jordan Whitehead 100 receiving yards.

    Lord Brunson tweets @lord_brunson

    Josh Allen threw 3 ints to the same person... he's officially having a worst game than Zach Wilson

    Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

    The Bills didn't lose that game. Josh Allen lost that game.

    Mark Sanchez @Mark_Sanchez

    Josh Allen just ran into his own guy and fumbled… weird 🤷🏻‍♂️

    Daniel Judgeaport @thejudgedan

    Josh Allen wishes he was Mac Jones!

    jbyrnes @JoeByrnes12

    Josh Allen is the worst quarterback in the AFC East

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    One of the most hilarious games I ever seen in my life and an all time stinker from Josh Allen.

    Even for someone who has become known for turning the ball over, Allen's performance Monday was an undeniable nadir.

    He and the Bills will have another tough challenge next Sunday as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at home.