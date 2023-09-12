Bills' Josh Allen Ridiculed by Fans After Loss to Jets Despite Aaron Rodgers' Injury

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Jets looked like they were playing with 12 men on defense for most of the night Monday in their season opener.

And their 12th man was Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Typically one of the elite, young signal callers in the sport, Allen was way below his standard and would have been the story of the 22-16 loss had it not been for an injury to Aaron Rodgers on the Jets' first drive of the game.

Allen was a turnover machine all night long, finishing with three ugly interceptions—all to safety Jordan Whitehead—to go along with a crucial fumble late in the fourth quarter that helped New York take its first lead of the night.

It was the type of play that became commonplace for Allen late in the season last year when he finished with 14 interceptions, one shy of his career-high. And now, he's right back on track to top that number.

Monday was a game that Buffalo should have run away with following the injury to Rodgers, as the Jets couldn't get anything going offensively for the majority of the first three quarters with Zach Wilson taking over.

But Allen's constant, untimely mistakes allowed New York to hang around until it was too late, eventually winning the game on a punt return for a touchdown in overtime.

And NFL fans were letting the Bills' superstar hear it all night long.

Even for someone who has become known for turning the ball over, Allen's performance Monday was an undeniable nadir.

He and the Bills will have another tough challenge next Sunday as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at home.