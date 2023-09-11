Bills' Damar Hamlin Reportedly Will Be Subject of 'Did We Win' Documentary Film

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

A documentary film about Damar Hamlin's recovery is reportedly in the works, covering the safety who made the Buffalo Bills' 53-man roster just eight months following a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Mike Fleming Jr. of Deadline, Did We Win will be directed by Clay Tweel, while Skydance Sports and NFL Films will be among the executive producers.

Per that report, Hamlin has been filmed since he began treatment in the hospital and footage will include his recovery process in an attempt to get back on the football field, alongside his philanthropic efforts in the past year.

"Damar is a real-life superhero," producer Beau Flynn told Fleming. "His impact and recovery in such a short period of time has been extraordinary to witness. I am honored that he and his family have entrusted us. Damar's incredible story needed to be shared with audiences and look forward to taking this step into nonfiction with him."