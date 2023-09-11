X

    Joel Embiid Rumors: 76ers Star 'Noncommital' About Playing for USA at 2024 Olympics

    Doric SamSeptember 11, 2023

    A star-studded group of players is reportedly preparing to represent Team USA at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, but the status of reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid remains in question.

    According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, "Team USA has done some recruiting of Joel Embiid, who holds both United States and French citizenship, but the Philadelphia 76ers star has thus far been noncommittal."

