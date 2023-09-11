Tristan Thompson, Cavaliers Finalizing Contract; Center Won 2016 NBA Title with CLE

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran center Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly "finalizing a deal" to bring him back to the organization, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Thompson spent nine seasons with the Cavs (2011-12 to 2019-20) to start his career, which included winning a title in the 2015-16 season alongside LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

During his time in Cleveland, the team reached four straight NBA Finals, largely on the back of James.

Thompson, 32, averaged 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds in his nine seasons in Cleveland but has largely been a journeyman role player since, making stops with the Boston Celtics (2020-21) and three separate teams (Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls) in the 2021-22 campaign.

He remained unsigned for the majority of the 2022-23 season before the Los Angeles Lakers signed him for the postseason roster. He made just six appearances and played 5.3 minutes per game in the team's run to the Western Conference Finals, averaging 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds.

It's hard to imagine Thompson playing a major role with the Cavaliers. The team already has its star pairing of big men available to play center in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, while Damian Jones and Isaiah Mobley are also available off the bench.

But Thompson will bring a veteran presence to the depth chart, even if he's unlikely to see many minutes.

The Cavaliers enter the 2023-24 season with high expectations behind the core group of Mobley, Allen, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. Add in a solid suite of role players like Max Strus, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Georges Niang, and there's plenty of reason for optimism in Cleveland, even if teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat remain the favorites in the Eastern Conference.

Thompson's addition won't change that picture, but the Cavaliers now have filled all available roster spots heading into the season.