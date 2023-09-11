Chiefs' Travis Kelce 'Getting Better and Progressing' from Knee Injury, HC Reid Says

David Eulitt/Getty Images

After a disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions in Thursday's season opener, the Kansas City Chiefs received some positive news on Monday.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that star tight end Travis Kelce is "getting better and progressing" from the knee injury that kept him sidelined for Thursday's game.

"We'll see how he does the rest of today and tomorrow, and we'll go from there," Reid said.

Kelce suffered a hyperextended knee in last Tuesday's practice. While there was initially hope that he'd be able to play through the injury, the Chiefs ultimately decided to take a cautious approach and keep him out of the game.

The absence of the eight-time Pro Bowler was sorely felt by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Without his favorite target on the field, the reigning NFL MVP completed 21 of his 39 passes for 226 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He had multiple passes dropped by his new crop of pass-catchers, including his interception, which went off the hands of Kadarius Toney and was returned for a touchdown by Lions rookie Brian Branch.

Toney, a former first-round pick who was expected to play a significant role in Kansas City's offense, finished with just one catch for one yard on five targets. Running back Isiah Pacheco led the team with four catches, while veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a team-high 48 receiving yards.

The Chiefs are surely hoping to have Kelce back in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which will be a rematch of last season's AFC Divisional Round matchup. If the 33-year-old is forced to miss another game, it could be a rough outing for Mahomes and company once again.