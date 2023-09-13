Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 2

0 of 6

Well, that was a week.

Week 1 of the fantasy football season is often rather...odd. Players who didn't play in the preseason come out flat, and roles we believed were sorted turn out differently than expected. It just happens.

But even by Week 1 standards, this was a weird one.

It wasn't all chaos, though. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (the top two picks in many drafts this summer) both exploded. So did Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill.

However, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love had more fantasy points than Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Jefferson was outpointed by Kendrick Bourne of the New England Patriots.

And the tight ends were just a mess.

And that's without even discussing the injuries that ended the season of at least two fantasy-relevant players.

It was the sort of week where all you can do is get back up, dust yourself off and get back to work—either building on a Week 1 win or trying to turn things around after a loss.

That's what we're here to do, with a position-by-position list of rankings for PPR leagues. We've also put together a list of the top 100 players overall and highlighted some matchups to exploit and/or avoid.

Hopefully some measure of order will be restored to the universe this week.