Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 2September 13, 2023
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 2
Well, that was a week.
Week 1 of the fantasy football season is often rather...odd. Players who didn't play in the preseason come out flat, and roles we believed were sorted turn out differently than expected. It just happens.
But even by Week 1 standards, this was a weird one.
It wasn't all chaos, though. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (the top two picks in many drafts this summer) both exploded. So did Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill.
However, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love had more fantasy points than Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Jefferson was outpointed by Kendrick Bourne of the New England Patriots.
And the tight ends were just a mess.
And that's without even discussing the injuries that ended the season of at least two fantasy-relevant players.
It was the sort of week where all you can do is get back up, dust yourself off and get back to work—either building on a Week 1 win or trying to turn things around after a loss.
That's what we're here to do, with a position-by-position list of rankings for PPR leagues. We've also put together a list of the top 100 players overall and highlighted some matchups to exploit and/or avoid.
Hopefully some measure of order will be restored to the universe this week.
Fantasy points allowed data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Quarterbacks
In a week when quite a few big names at quarterback posted pedestrian numbers (looking at you, Joe Burrow), the biggest story has to be the youngster who didn't disappoint—and in his first career start, no less.
Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts had easily the best game of any of the rookies making their first starts in Week 1, recording 223 passing yards, 40 rushing yards and a touchdown both through the air and on the ground. In doing so, he became the youngest player in NFL history to throw and run for a touchdown in a game.
However, in case the hype wave grows to tsunami-size, we should be aware that there are going to be bumpy weeks with the rookie. It's the nature of the position with first-year players.
But Richardson showed poise as a passer against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and his rushing ability is a major boost to his fantasy value. He's on the QB1 radar in Week 2 against the Houston Texans, provided his knee bruise is no big deal.
Good Matchups
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (at TEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,000]
While Tua Tagovailoa was lighting up the Chargers' secondary last week, Herbert was having a more modest game, although a rushing score bumped his fantasy output. L.A. will have to throw more Sunday against the Titans, who led the NFL in run defense last season.
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. KC) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700]
Lawrence was solid in his 2023 opener against the Colts, throwing for 241 yards and two scores. Those numbers will be closer to his floor than his ceiling Sunday against a Chiefs team that will come out firing after falling at home to the Detroit Lions in Week 1.
Bad Matchups
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (at PHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500]
Cousins threw for 344 yards and two scores in last week's loss to Tampa, but three turnovers hurt his fantasy numbers. However, the last time he faced the Eagles it was a nightmare—221 passing yards, one score and three interceptions in a blowout loss.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. NYJ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600]
The Jets are still reeling after watching Aaron Rodgers go down on his first series as the team's starting quarterback. But that injury just puts that much more pressure on New York's excellent defense to clamp down and try to keep the team in games.
Sleeper
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. CHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]
If it's not broken, don't fix it. Mayfield was a decent fantasy start last week in a favorable matchup with the Vikings, throwing for 173 yards and two scores. He draws another plus matchup this week against a Bears team that just gave up a big game to Jordan Love of the Packers.
Week 2 Quarterback Rankings
1. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. MIN)
2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at JAX)
3. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. LV)
4. Justin Herbert, LAC (at TEN)
5. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at NE)
6. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at CIN)
7. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. KC)
8. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. BAL)
9. Justin Fields, CHI (at TB)
10. Anthony Richardson, IND (at HOU)
11. Jared Goff, DET (vs. SEA)
12. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. NYJ)
13. Deshaun Watson, CLE (at PIT)
14. Geno Smith, SEA (at DET)
15. Kirk Cousins, MIN (at PHI)
16. Daniel Jones, NYG (at AZ)
17. Jordan Love, GB (at ATL)
18. Brock Purdy, SF (at LAR)
19. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. SF)
20. Derek Carr, NO (at CAR)
21. Russell Wilson, DEN (vs. WAS)
22. Mac Jones, NE (vs. MIA)
23. Jimmy Garoppolo, LV (at BUF)
24. Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. CHI)
25. Sam Howell, WAS (at DEN)
26. Kenny Pickett, PIT (vs. CLE)
27. Bryce Young, CAR (vs. NO)
28. C.J. Stroud, HOU (vs. IND)
29. Desmond Ridder, ATL (vs. GB)
30. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. LAC)
Running Backs
It was a rough week to be a fantasy RB2 in Week 1. A handful of backs in that 13-24 range left fantasy managers holding the bag.
In Pittsburgh, Najee Harris averaged over five yards per carry, but that's not especially helpful when a back only gets six carries. Granted, it was a miserable matchup for RBs, but he also had the same number of touches (eight) as backup Jaylen Warren.
Cam Akers of the Los Angeles Rams got 22 carries against the Seattle Seahawks and turned them into 29 yards on the ground. A rushing score bailed out fantasy managers a little, but Kyren Williams found the end zone twice and outsnapped Akers by a massive margin.
In Houston, Dameon Pierce was bottled up by the Baltimore Ravens, totaling 47 total yards on 13 touches. More alarmingly, his every-down back status may have been more speculation than reality—Devin Singletary had seven carries, and Mike Boone took some of the passing-down work.
Obviously, one week doesn't doom these backs to fantasy irrelevance—Rams head coach Sean McVay in particular has been known to vary running back usage wildly from one week to the next—but it isn't the start fantasy managers were looking for from those backs. And there's quite a bit of unease surrounding them entering Week 2.
And that's without even mentioning the season-ending Achilles tear suffered by J.K. Dobbins of the Baltimore Ravens.
Good Matchups
David Montgomery, Detroit Lions (vs. SEA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]
Jahmyr Gibbs managers are still working on the fact that that David Montgomery is Detroit's lead back, at least for now. But what we saw last week looked quite a bit like the Jamaal Williams/D'Andre Swift backfield of last season.
Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks (at DET) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]
The split backfield some imagined in Seattle didn't materialize in Week 1, with Walker taking 12 of the team's 18 carries. The Lions defense looked improved in the season opener against the Chiefs, but we're still talking about a defense that ranked dead last in the league in 2022.
Bad Matchups
Dalvin Cook, New York Jets (at DAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]
Frankly, everything that is being written here about Cook applies to Breece Hall as well. The Cowboys were 31st in PPR points allowed to running backs last season, and if Week 1 was indication, Dallas is even better defensively in 2023.
Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos (vs. WAS) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5.600]
It was great to see Williams back out there against the Raiders Sunday, but the Broncos appear to be taking a committee approach with him and Samaje Perine early in the season. Add in a bad fantasy matchup for running backs with the Commanders, and he's a low-end RB2 in Week 2 at best.
Sleeper
Deon Jackson, Indianapolis Colts (at HOU) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]
Jackson's 13 carries for 14 yards against the Jaguars is a rather pitiful rushing stat line, but he reeled in a handful of dump-offs and is effectively the last man standing in an injury-ravaged Colts backfield. No team in the NFL allowed more rushing yards per game last year than the 170.2 the Texans surrendered.
Week 2 Running Back Rankings
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at LAR)
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at TEN)
3. Nick Chubb, CLE (at PIT)
4. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. LAC)
5. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at AZ)
6. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. GB)
7. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. MIA)
8. Aaron Jones, GB (at ATL)
9. Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. NYJ)
10. Josh Jacobs, LV (at BUF)
11. Travis Etienne, JAX (v. KC)
12. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (at DET)
13. Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. BAL)
14. Najee Harris, PIT (vs. CLE)
15. Miles Sanders, CAR (vs. NO)
16. David Montgomery, DET (vs. SEA)
17. Isiah Pacheco, KC (at JAX)
18. Rachaad White, TB (vs. CHI)
19. Dameon Pierce, HOU (vs. IND)
20. James Conner, AZ (vs. NYG)
21. James Cook, BUF (vs. LV)
22. Jamaal Williams, NO (at CAR)
23. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. SEA)
24. Alexander Mattison, (MIN (at PHI)
25. Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. WAS)
26. Breece Hall, NYJ (at DAL)
27. Khalil Herbert, CHI (at TB)
28. Dalvin Cook, NYJ (at DAL)
29. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. MIN)
30. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (at DEN)
31. Raheem Mostert, MIA (at NE)
32. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (vs. CAR)
33. Kyren Williams, LAR (vs. SF)
34. AJ Dillon, GB (at ATL)
35. Gus Edwards, BAL (at CIN)
36. Samaje Perine, DEN (vs. WAS)
37. Cam Akers, LAR (vs. SF)
38. Justice Hill, BAL (at CIN)
39. Jaylen Warren, PIT (vs. CLE)
40. Joshua Kelley, LAC (at TEN)
41. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (vs. NO)
42. Deon Jackson, IND (at HOU)
43. Ezekiel Elliott, NE (vs. MIA)
44. Jerick McKinnon, KC (at JAX)
45. D'Onta Foreman, CHI (at TB)
46. Elijah Mitchell, SF (at LAR)
47. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at JAX)
48. Zach Charbonnet, SEA (at DET)
49. Antonio Gibson, WAS (at DEN)
50. D'Andre Swift, PHI (vs. MIN)
Wide Receivers
Running back wasn't the only fantasy position littered with disappointments in Week 1. Plenty of wide receivers left fantasy managers questioning their choices, too.
In Cleveland, Joe Burrow's 82 passing yards pretty much meant everyone was screwed. But while Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals at least managed to grab five catches for 39 yards, teammate Tee Higgins was targeted eight times—and caught none of them.
Fantasy managers hoping Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith would open up the offense in 2023 were quickly disabused of that notion. The Falcons won, but they did so attempting just 18 passes, and none of them were caught by Drake London.
In Indianapolis, Calvin Ridley of the Jacksonville Jaguars had a big first game with his new team, surpassing 100 receiving yards and hauling in a touchdown. But despite over 1,100 receiving yards and a top-15 fantasy season a year ago, Christian Kirk was relegated to three-wide sets, played less than 65 percent of the snaps and caught one pass for nine yards.
Are we having fun yet?
Good Matchups
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. MIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,300]
If it makes fantasy managers feel any better, last year in Week 1 Smith put up a doughnut. The following week against Minnesota's abysmal secondary, he caught seven passes for 80 yards; in Week 3, he exploded for 169 yards and a score on eight catches. It can get better.
Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers (at TEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]
Williams was OK in Week 1 but not much more than that, with four catches on five targets for 45 yards. But the Titans are exponentially easier to throw on than run on. They led the league in fantasy points allowed to wideouts last year and just gave up a 100-yard game to Chris Olave of the Saints.
Bad Matchups
Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys (vs. NYJ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]
Cooks' quiet Dallas debut had as much to do with bad weather and a game that got out of hand well before halftime as anything. But his home debut has the potential to be equally quiet for another reason: Sauce Gardner and New York's AFC-best pass defense from a year ago.
George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]
Pickens caught five passes in Pittsburgh's blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, but with Diontae Johnson (hamstring) going down in that game and unlikely to play in Week 2, the young receiver will probably be a focal point of an excellent Cleveland secondary.
Sleeper
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams (vs. SF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]
It feels a little odd to call a player who was targeted 15 times and caught 10 passes in his NFL debut a "sleeper," but Nacua's DFS price tag is still south of $5,000. It's downright offensive that they do not believe in the unstoppable force of nature that is Puka Nacua.
Week 2 Wide Receiver Rankings
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (at PHI)
2. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at NE)
3. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. BAL)
4. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. MIN)
5. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. LV)
6. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. NYJ)
7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. SEA)
8. Davante Adams, LV (at BUF)
9. Calvin Ridley, JAX (vs. KC)
10. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (at DAL)
11. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at NE)
12. Chris Olave, NO (at CAR)
13. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at LAR)
14. DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. MIN)
15. Keenan Allen, LAC (at TEN)
16. Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. BAL)
17. DK Metcalf, SEA (at DET)
18. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (vs. LAC)
19. Amari Cooper, CLE (at PIT)
20. Chris Godwin, TB (vs. CHI)
21. Deebo Samuel, SF (at LAR)
22. Terry McLaurin, WAS (at DEN)
23. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at HOU)
24. Mike Williams, LAC (at TEN)
25. Tyler Lockett, SEA (at DET)
26. Mike Evans, TB (vs. CHI)
27. DJ Moore, CHI (at TB)
28. Jahan Dotson, WAS (at DEN)
29. George Pickens, PIT (vs. CLE)
30. Romeo Doubs, GB (at ATL)
31. Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. WAS)
32. Drake London, ATL (vs. GB)
33. Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. WAS)
34. Puka Nacua, LAR (vs. SF)
35. Jakobi Meyers, LV (at BUF)
36. Brandin Cooks, DAL (vs. NYJ)
37. Christian Kirk, JAX (vs. KC)
38. Zay Flowers, BAL (at CIN)
39. Marquise Brown, AZ (vs. NYG)
40. Nico Collins, HOU (vs. IND)
41. Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. LV)
42. Michael Thomas, NO (at CAR)
43. Zay Jones, JAX (vs. KC)
44. JuJu Smith-Schuster, NE (vs. MIA)
45. Jordan Addison, MIN (at PHI)
46. Odell Beckham Jr., BAL (at CIN)
47. Allen Lazard, NYJ (at DAL)
48. Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. BAL)
49. Tutu Atwell, LAR (vs. SF)
50. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (at JAX)
Tight Ends
Think we're done with the parade of disappointment that was Week 1 of the 2023 fantasy football season? Heck, no! We haven't even gotten to the best part.
Entering Week 1, just about every big-name tight end was either out or questionable. Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs sat out with a hyperextended knee. Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens was sidelined by a quad injury. George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers played but caught just three passes for 19 yards. Darren Waller caught three passes for 36 yards after being questionable most of the week with a hamstring issue.
Among the big names, T.J. Hockenson of the Vikings had one of the better games with eight grabs. Even then, though, those catches went for all of 35 yards.
And Kyle Pitts led all those tight ends with 44 yards but did so on just two catches.
You really can't make this stuff up.
Good Matchups
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions (vs. SEA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,900]
LaPorta had a nice NFL debut against the Chiefs in Week 1, catching all five of his targets for 39 yards. Now he gets to face a Seattle defense that allowed more fantasy points to tight ends than any team in the league last year.
Darren Waller, New York Giants (at AZ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]
After watching the Giants offense sputter against the Dallas Cowboys, starting any New York pass-catcher is enough to bring on some indigestion. But Waller should have a much easier time getting going against a Cardinals defense that has long been a goldmine for opposing tight ends.
Bad Matchups
Hayden Hurst, Carolina Panthers (vs. NO) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,400]
Hurst was one of the pleasant surprises of Week 2, catching Bryce Young's first NFL touchdown. But this week's matchup isn't a favorable one: No team in the league allowed fewer PPR points to tight ends last season than the New Orleans Saints.
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (vs. GB) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,200]
We're weeks into the season and Pitts is already looking like a shaky fantasy play. Partly it's a matter of a bottom-10 fantasy matchup for the position last year with the Packers, and partly a matter of Atlanta's run-heavy offense and a lack of consistent targets for the young tight end.
Sleeper
Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals (vs. NYG) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500]
Ertz actually led the Cardinals in receptions last week in his first game back from an ACL tear, although the veteran averaged just 3.5 yards per catch. The Josh Dobbs-led Cardinals are going to feature a lot of dump-offs underneath, so Ertz could rack up decent PPR lines more weeks than not.
Week 2 Tight End Rankings
1. Travis Kelce, KC (at JAX)
2. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at PHI)
3. Mark Andrews, BAL (at CIN)
4. Darren Waller, NYG (at AZ)
5. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. MIN)
6. George Kittle, SF (at LAR)
7. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. KC)
8. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. CLE)
9. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. GB)
10. Zach Ertz, AZ (vs. NYG)
11. David Njoku, CLE (at PIT)
12. Sam LaPorta, DET (vs. SEA)
13. Hayden Hurst, CAR (vs. NO)
14. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. MIA)
15. Logan Thomas, WAS (at DEN)
16. Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. SF)
17. Dalton Schultz, HOU (vs. IND)
18. Gerald Everett, LAC (at TEN)
19. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (vs. LAC)
20. Jake Ferguson, DAL (vs. NYJ)
21. Juwan Johnson, NO (at CAR)
22. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (at DAL)
23. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. LV)
24. Adam Trautman, DEN (vs. WAS)
25. Luke Musgrave, GB (at ATL)
26. Cole Kmet, CHI (at TB)
27. Irv Smith Jr., CIN (vs. BAL)
28. Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. LV)
29. Durham Smythe, MIA (at NE)
30. Taysom Hill, NO (at CAR)
Kickers and Defenses
There's been a lot of negativity in this column this week, so let's switch things up and go with something positive.
Well, it was positive unless you were New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
To say that the Dallas Cowboys put on a dominant defensive showing Sunday night against the Giants was a major understatement.
The Cowboys terrorized Jones and the G-Men from the first drive to the final whistle in a 40-0 shutout. Dallas sacked Jones seven times, caused three turnovers, returned a blocked field goal for a score and brought back an interception for another touchdown.
It wasn't just a matter of Dallas being the highest-scoring fantasy defense of Week 1, they were that by a sizable margin. But the Cowboys were also a top-five fantasy asset overall.
And if you listen really closely, you can still hear Jones weeping softly.
Good Matchups
Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. MIN)
Elliott was a busy man last week against the Patriots, punching through four field goals after Eagles drives stalled out. Philly rolled the Vikings the last time these teams met, and no team allowed more fantasy points to kickers last year than Minnesota.
New York Giants Defense (at AZ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]
Yes, the Giants were just annihilated at home by the Cowboys. But there's quite a bit of difference between taking on a loaded Dallas offense and taking on an Arizona Cardinals team that may have the worst offense in all of the NFL.
Bad Matchups
Brett Maher, Los Angeles Rams (vs. SF)
The Rams were surprisingly potent offensively last season, which led to a good day for Maher in his L.A. debut. But scoring points on Seattle and scoring them on San Francisco are two entirely different matters, as no team allowed fewer fantasy points to kickers in 2022.
New England Patriots Defense (vs. MIA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,800]
The Patriots have long been one of the best defensive football teams in the NFL, but the schedule hasn't done them any favors early. First, it was a meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles; now, it's a Dolphins team that racked up over 500 yards of offense in Week 1.
Sleeper
Washington Commanders Defense (at DEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,100]
The Commanders put forth a decent fantasy effort against the Cardinals in Week 1, logging three sacks and forcing a pair of fumbles. If last week's loss to the Raiders is any indication, the Broncos are going to be a similarly favorable fantasy matchup for defenses in 2023.
Week 2 Kicker Rankings
1. Justin Tucker, BAL (at CIN)
2. Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. LV)
3. Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. BAL)
4. Jason Myers, SEA (at DET)
5. Harrison Butker, KC (at JAX)
6. Daniel Carlson, LV (at BUF)
7. Graham Gano, NYG (at AZ)
8. Wil Lutz, DEN (vs. WAS)
9. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. MIN)
10. Cameron Dicker, LAC (at TEN)
11. Riley Patterson, DET (vs. SEA)
12. Jason Sanders, MIA (at NE)
13. Brandon McManus, JAX (vs. KC)
14. Matt Gay, IND (at HOU)
15. Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. GB)
16. Jake Moody, SF (at LAR)
17. Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (at DAL)
18. Joey Slye, WAS (at DEN)
19. Nick Folk, TEN (vs. LAC)
20. Eddy Pineiro, CAR (vs. NO)
21. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (vs. NYJ)
22. Greg Joseph, MIN (at PHI)
23. Blake Grupe, NO (at CAR)
24. Chase McLaughlin, TB (vs. CHI)
25. Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. CLE)
Week 2 Defence Rankings
1. Dallas Cowboys (vs. NYJ)
2. San Francisco 49ers (at LAR)
3. Buffalo Bills (vs. LV)
4. Philadelphia Eagles (vs. MIN)
5. New Orleans Saints (at CAR)
6. Denver Broncos (vs. WAS)
7. Baltimore Ravens (at CIN)
8. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE)
9. Cleveland Browns (at PIT)
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. CHI)
11. Washington Commanders (at DEN)
12. New England Patriots (vs. MIA)
13. Indianapolis Colts (at HOU)
14. New York Giants (at AZ)
15. New York Jets (at DAL)
16. Green Bay Packers (at ATL)
17. Los Angeles Chargers (at TEN)
18. Miami Dolphins (at NE)
19. Cincinnati Bengals (vs. BAL)
20. Chicago Bears (at TB)
21. Carolina Panthers (vs. NO)
22. Detroit Lions (vs. SEA)
23. Kansas City Chiefs (at JAX)
24. Atlanta Falcons (vs. GB)
25. Arizona Cardinals (vs. NYG)
Top 100 Players Overall
Before we get to the top 100 players overall for PPR fantasy leagues in Week 2 (a list that can be of some assistance with "flex" lineup decisions), a couple of notes.
The first is the same as always: There are no quarterbacks included here. If your fantasy league has a "superflex" spot and you have a top-20 (or so) QB sitting on the bench, then the vast majority of the time he belongs in the lineup.
The second is a bit of friendly advice. Week 1 is always nerve-wracking, and fantasy managers are stoked when those first games start. The problem is that can lead to overreactions, especially in defeat.
Were there some player usage trends in Week 1 that we as need to pay heed to? Absolutely. Cam Akers and Christian Kirk managers have reason to be concerned. But making a flurry of add drops or a knee-jerk trade will more likely than not backfire in the long-term.
This isn't to say you shouldn't try to get better. Put in a claim for Kyren Williams. Get some Puka Nacua going on. Try to buy low on Tee Higgins.
But one loss to open a fantasy season isn't going to sink you—unless you let it.
Top 100 Players Overall
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (at PHI)
2. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (at NE)
3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF (at LAR)
4. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at TEN)
5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (vs. BAL)
6. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI (vs. MIN)
7. Nick Chubb, RB. CLE (at PIT)
8. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. LV)
9. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (vs. NYJ)
10. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at JAX)
11. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. LAC)
12. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (vs. SEA)
13. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (at AZ)
14. Davante Adams, WR, LV (at BUF)
15. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL (vs. GB)
16. Calvin Ridley, WR, JAX (vs. KC)
17. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (at NE)
18. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (vs. MIA)
19. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at ATL)
20. Chris Olave, WR, NO (at CAR)
21. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (vs. NYJ)
22. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at BUF)
23. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (vs. MIN)
24. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at TEN)
25. Travis Etienne, RB, JAX (v. KC)
26. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (vs. BAL)
27. Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA (at DET)
28. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (at DET)
29. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (at LAR)
30. T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN (at PHI)
31. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN (vs. LAC)
32. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. BAL)
33. Amari Cooper, WR, CLE (at PIT)
34. Najee Harris, RB, PIT (vs. CLE)
35. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (at DAL)
36. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (at CIN)
37. Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. CHI)
38. Miles Sanders, RB, CAR (vs. NO)
39. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (at LAR)
40. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at DEN)
41. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (at HOU)
42. Darren Waller, TE, NYG (at AZ)
43. David Montgomery, RB, DET (vs. SEA)
44. Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (at JAX)
45. Mike Williams, WR, LAC (at TEN)
46. Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (vs. MIN)
47. Rachaad White, RB, TB (vs. CHI)
48. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at DET)
49. Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU (vs. IND)
50. Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. CHI)
51. James Conner, RB, AZ (vs. NYG)
52. James Cook, RB, BUF (vs. LV)
53. DJ Moore, WR, CHI (at TB)
54. Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS (at DEN)
55. George Kittle, TE, SF (at LAR)
56. Jamaal Williams, RB, NO (at CAR)
57. George Pickens, WR, PIT (vs. CLE)
58. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET (vs. SEA)
59. Romeo Doubs, WR, GB (at ATL)
60. Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN (at PHI)
61. Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (vs. WAS)
62. Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (vs. WAS)
63. Drake London, WR, ATL (vs. GB)
64. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ (at DAL)
65. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (vs. WAS)
66. Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI (at TB)
67. Evan Engram, TE, JAX (vs. KC)
68. Dalvin Cook, RB, NYJ (at DAL)
69. Puka Nacua, WR, LAR (vs. SF)
70. Jakobi Meyers, WR, LV (at BUF)
71. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PHI (vs. MIN)
72. Brandin Cooks, WR, DAL (vs. NYJ)
73. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS (at DEN)
74. Christian Kirk, WR, JAX (vs. KC)
75. Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA (at NE)
76. Zay Flowers, WR, BAL (at CIN)
77. Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL (vs. CAR)
78. Marquise Brown, WR, AZ (vs. NYG)
79. Par Freiermuth, TE, PIT (vs. CLE)
80. Kyren Williams, RB, LAR (vs. SF)
81. Nico Collins, WR, HOU (vs. IND)
82. Gabe Davis, WR, BUF (vs. LV)
83. AJ Dillon, RB, GB (at ATL)
84. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (at CAR)
85. Zay Jones, WR, JAX (vs. KC)
86. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, NE (vs. MIA)
87. Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (vs. GB)
88. Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (at CIN)
89. Samaje Perine, RB, DEN (vs. WAS)
90. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN (at PHI)
91. Cam Akers, RB, LAR (vs. SF)
92. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, BAL (at CIN)
93. Justice Hill, RB, BAL (at CIN)
94. Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT (vs. CLE)
95. Allen Lazard, WR, NYJ (at DAL)
96. Joshua Kelley, RB, LAC (at TEN)
97. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. BAL)
98. Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (vs. NO)
99. Tutu Atwell, WR, LAR (vs. SF)
100. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC (at JAX)
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter, @IDPSharks.