Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Puka Nacua Headlines Must-Add Free Agents

Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Puka Nacua Headlines Must-Add Free AgentsSeptember 12, 2023
The opening week of the 2023 NFL season is complete, making this an important time for fantasy managers to play the waiver wire.
Valuable talent is still available after being neglected in drafts, but these potential stars won't remain up for grabs for long.
It's rare to find players you can plug into your starting lineup right away with a chance to remain there all season, but there are a few free agents who stick out for having that potential.
While injuries have opened the door for backups to shine, the season openers also saw breakout performances from several unheralded names. Skill-position talents who were expected to have minor roles ended up being key cogs in their respective offenses in Week 1, and starters projected to be a low-tier fantasy backups became some of the best point producers at their position.
It may seem like there are plenty of potential breakout stars to choose from when you scour the waiver wire this week, but it's important not to waste that precious priority or FAAB dollars on flashes in the pan.
You'll want to focus on the players who have the best chance to continue producing at a high level throughout the long grind of a fantasy season.
With that in mind, read on for five top waiver-wire pickups for Week 2. All recommendations are rostered in 60 percent or fewer of Yahoo fantasy leagues.
Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers (32 Percent Rostered)
The Green Bay Packers appear to be in good hands without Aaron Rodgers. Jordan Love began his first season as the club's full-time starting quarterback with a bang, dissecting the Chicago Bears defense for 245 yards and a trio of touchdowns through the air.
While Love's accuracy wasn't great—he completed only 15 of his 27 throws—and his contributions on the ground were minimal (12 yards on three rushes), the third-year signal-caller showed that this offense will be able to post some big numbers.
The 24-year-old was able to rack up his 23 fantasy points—the third-most at his position in Week 1—without top wideout Christian Watson in the lineup due to a hamstring injury. The receiver was a late addition to the injury report and is week-to-week regarding a return.
Romeo Doubs, who is battling a hamstring of his own, was able to help pick up the slack. The second-year wideout accounted for two touchdowns on his four receptions and should only get more dangerous when healthy.
There is no shortage of talented targets in Titletown right now. Green Bay displayed a well-rounded offensive attack in Week 1, and Love did a fine job spreading the ball around.
Six different pass-catchers saw at least three targets against the Bears, with none earning more than five looks. Running back Aaron Jones was the Packers' leading receiver, generating 86 yards on his two catches, while rookie tight end Luke Musgrave got his career off to a nice start with 50 yards on three receptions.
Expect Love to get better with more experience. Heading into the 2023 campaign, the Utah State product had only seen sporadic action—mostly in mop-up duty—working behind Rodgers and had just one start under his belt.
If Week 1 was any indication of what he'll be providing the Packers, he should be a fantasy force for years to come.
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons (57 Percent Rostered)
DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500
Going into the 2023 season, the Atlanta Falcons appeared to have one of the more difficult unpredictable backfields.
No one was sure how the coaching staff would split time between incumbent Tyler Allgeier—who had a breakout campaign in 2022—and first-round rookie Bijan Robinson, but it appears the answer is relatively simple: Both are going to eat in this offense.
Allgeier surprisingly led the platoon in touches to start the campaign. The second-year back was dominant with his carries, turning 15 rushes into 75 yards and a pair of scores while adding 19 yards on three receptions.
Robinson saw a bit less work on the ground—generating 56 yards on his 10 totes—but he was more involved as a pass-catcher, reeling in all six of his targets for 27 yards and a touchdown.
Fantasy managers should be happy to have either of the Atlanta backs on their roster after Allgeier finished as the week's No. 4 scorer at the position and Robinson at No. 7.
While Robinson was snapped up in nearly every draft, Allgeier is still available in nearly half of all leagues right now. That will change quickly, especially since the Falcons' run-heavy attack resulted in a 24-10 win over the rival Carolina Panthers.
It's a result that should only encourage the coaching staff to continue feeding the two dynamic young talents in their backfield.
It's worth noting that Cordarrelle Patterson's return could change the balance of this unit slightly. The veteran is listed as a "Joker" on Atlanta's depth chart and is projected to continue contributing as a running back, wide receiver and return man when he's back in the lineup.
His usage is likely to be dialed down significantly from his first two seasons with the club, though, as Robinson is likely to take on that volume.
Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (47 Percent Rostered)
DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300
The Philadelphia Eagles were a team that many fantasy managers stayed clear of when it came time to select a running back in their drafts.
The club's backfield saw significant changes during the offseason, with starter Miles Sanders exiting in free agency and Philadelphia adding both D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny as replacements.
While the veteran pickups were once considered the leading options to emerge as the nominal starter in 2023, incumbent Kenneth Gainwell ended up becoming the Eagles' lead back in Week 1.
The 24-year-old not only drew the start, but he also saw the lion's share of work in a hard-fought 25-20 victory over the New England Patriots.
The third-year back rushed 14 times for 54 yards and hauled in all four of his targets for 20 yards. While he failed to find the end zone against a stingy defense, this type of volume will result in some big days against softer opponents.
It was clear that the coaching staff trusts Gainwell more than any other back on this roster right now too. Swift earned just a single touch and generated a mere three yards against the Pats, while Penny opened the year as a healthy scratch. Third-string running back Boston Scott was the only other Eagle outside of quarterback Jalen Hurts to record a carry in the contest, taking his one tote for three yards.
While head coach Nick Sirianni could shake things up depending on the matchup, it looks like Gainwell is a relatively safe add for the moment.
The Memphis product is available in a majority of leagues and well worth a claim for those looking for a high-end backup or even a plug-and-play starter for those in dire need of help at the running back spot.
Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams (8 Percent Rostered)
DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900
The Los Angeles Rams didn't look like a rebuilding team during their routing of the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.
Fielding a roster that had been depleted in free agency and ravaged by injuries, the Rams exploded for 30 points against their NFC West rivals and didn't miss a beat despite missing Cooper Kupp.
Few would have expected an unheralded fifth-round rookie to seamlessly replace the superstar receiver, but Puka Nacua did just that in a historic NFL debut.
The BYU product displayed an instant rapport with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, reeling in 10 of his team-high 15 targets for 119 yards. He set a franchise record for receiving yards in a rookie debut and became just the fourth player in NFL history to notch at least 10 catches and eclipse the 100-yard mark in his first game.
Nacua finished the weekend as the No. 8 scoring receiver in fantasy, with Justin Jefferson being the only wideout ahead of him on that list to also not find the end zone in Week 1.
The performance earned high praise from Rams head coach Sean McVay after the game.
"Puka Nacua has come in and he's as mature a rookie as I've ever been around," he said. "And he is a physical, tough, strong player. He's got a great way about himself."
The Provo, Utah native is now a must-add in just about every fantasy league, even if some volatility is on the horizon for this Rams offense. He should be a safe start for at least the next three games, as Kupp isn't available to return from the IR until Week 5 at the earliest.
The veteran's return will throw a wrench in things, but Nacua clearly has earned Stafford's trust as one of just a handful of reliable pass-catchers on this roster. If the rookie continues to thrive over the next month, he'll likely remain fantasy relevant throughout the 2023 campaign.
Hayden Hurst, TE, Carolina Panthers (11 Percent Rostered)
DraftKings DFS Value: $3,400
The Carolina Panthers began the Bryce Young era with a tough loss, but one of the bright spots in the rookie quarterback's first start was his rapport with veteran tight end Hayden Hurst. The 30-year-old caught the No. 1 overall pick's first career touchdown pass—and caught some flak for subsequently launching the ball into the stands while celebrating the score—and looks like he could remain Young's favorite target for a while.
Hurst finished the 24-10 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons with a respectable line of five catches on seven targets for 41 yards. His 15.1 fantasy points were the second-most by a TE in Week 1, trailing only the 16.6 that Hunter Henry posted for the New England Patriots during a quiet week for the position. It was also the most he's put up since Week 5 of last year, indicating Hurst's role in Carolina could be much more significant than the one he had with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.
While Hurst's stat line was certainly buoyed by his score, he saw more targets in the opener than any other Panthers pass-catcher. That could change when D.J. Chark Jr. returns to the lineup and gives the squad a completely healthy receiving corps, but for now it's safe to assume Young will continue to seek out the big 6'4", 250-pound tight end as his safety valve.
Given the dearth of serviceable talent at this position, fantasy managers who were forced to stream the position post-draft could do far worse than putting a claim in on Hurst.
Fantasy points and rankings based on ESPN PPR data.