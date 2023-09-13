Elijah Mitchell, 49ers Who Must Play More Snaps in Week 2 vs. Rams

0 of 3

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

After months of anticipation, 49ers fans were treated to the best possible outcome in Week 1. Brock Purdy played well in a 30-7 shellacking of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The win sent a message to the league that the team's faith in Purdy was not misplaced, the 49ers are still one of the best teams in the NFC and a Super Bowl berth is definitely in play.

That doesn't mean there isn't plenty to analyze and breakdown from the 49ers big win. This is a team that has big goals that are going to take constant improvement to get there. They also have to stay healthy.

That's why it will be interesting to see how the snap counts change from week-to-week. The 49ers obviously took care of business on Sunday, but there are still some players that we'd like to see get more run.

Here's a look at three of them, including Elijah Mitchell who took a backseat to Christian McCaffrey.

All snap counts from Football Guys.