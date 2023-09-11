Justin Fields Apologizes to Bears Teammates, Fans After Loss to Jordan Love, Packers

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is taking responsibility for the team's Week 1 loss.

The season opener was primed to be a chance to take a step in the right direction for the Bears. They were hosting the Green Bay Packers, their arch-rival, and it was the first game of the post-Aaron Rodgers era for Green Bay.

Unfortunately for Chicago, the Packers were still too much to handle. Green Bay won 38-20 and starting quarterback Jordan Love outplayed Fields in his first game as the official starter for the Packers. Fields acknowledged the missed opportunity and apologized to his teammates and the Chicago fans.

"It sucks," Fields told reporters. "It sucks. Rivalry, Week One, going against the Packers, it sucks. Nobody's in good spirits. This one hurts. I'm not going to lie to you. I want to say sorry to teammates, to fans who were rooting for us. But we'll bounce back."

Fields was 24-37 for 216 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Notably, he took four sacks that produced a net loss of 27 yards. This put a damper on his ground statistics but he still led the team with 59 yards on nine carries.

Fields showed physical ability in the game and is the team's most dynamic offensive weapon. However, a cleaner game likely would have produced a better result and a chance to flip history on the Packers. Instead, Green Bay earned its ninth consecutive victory over Chicago.

Hope is not lost for Fields and the Bears as they have a long season ahead. Chicago will look to right the ship in Week 2 when they head south to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.