Hypothetical Trade Packages for Raiders' Chandler Jones After Week 1September 13, 2023
Hypothetical Trade Packages for Raiders' Chandler Jones After Week 1
The Las Vegas Raiders picked up a big win over the Denver Broncos to kick off the season, but they did so with a major piece of their defensive puzzle missing in Chandler Jones.
The veteran pass-rusher was listed as inactive for the game. Head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters that Jones was dealing with a "personal matter".
The news came in the wake of Jones taking to social media to air out frustrations with McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler in since-deleted posts on Instagram. Jones also posted that the Raiders sent a crisis response team to his home after he slammed the organization on social media, posting the badge of Dr. Heather Thanepohn, the clinic manager of the Las Vegas Crisis Response Team, to his Instagram story.
The root of the problem is unknown, but the relationship between the Raiders and Jones has clearly soured. It might be best for all parties to put together a deal that gives Jones a fresh start and the Raiders something in return for the player they gave a three-year, $51 million contract in 2022.
Here are three hypothetical packages that could get Jones a fresh start.
New York Giants Part with a Day 3 Pick
Raiders Receive: 2024 fourth-round pick
Giants Receive: Edge Chandler Jones
This compensation is based on what the Bears got in return for trading away Robert Quinn to the Eagles last season which means it might actually be on the high side.
Quinn was coming off a highly successful 2021 campaign when he was traded. Jones is not. The tension between the player and the franchise was easy to see coming after Jones had 4.5 sacks in his first year with the SIlver and Black.
The sacks were underwhelming but he still had a pressure rate of 10.3 percent, per Sports Info Solutions. That's enough to believe that he could still get after the quarterback in the right situation.
The Giants are among the teams who should be willing to part with a pick for Jones. They have a strong pair of interior defenders in Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence with Kayvon Thibodeaux coming along on the outside.
That didn't prove to be enough against the Cowboys, though. They didn't sack Dak Prescott in the season opener and only registered three quarterback hits total.
Jones would give them another pass-rushing option who might be eager to prove himself after his Raiders stint.
Philadelphia Eagles Swap Disappointing Pass-Rushers
Raiders Receive: Edge Derek Barnett
Eagles Receive: Edge Chandler Jones
The Eagles pulled the trigger on the trade for Robert Quinn last season. Could they be willing to make a move for another veteran quarterback hunter?
Quinn ultimately didn't register a sack with the Eagles, but he did play a role in the pass rush that had 70 sacks on the season. The small return on investment might prevent Philly from wanting to part with a draft pick, but they might be up for a player-for-player swap.
Derek Barnett has been a frustrating player for them. The former first-round pick has a career-high of 6.5 sacks and was only able to play in one game last season due to a knee injury.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t ESPN's Tim McManus) reported that Barnett is gauging interest from other teams as he seeks a trade somewhere he can get more playing time. He's in the final year of his current deal and is set to hit free agency.
With Tyree Wilson still working his way back into shape from the foot injury that cost him the offseason, there would be plenty of snaps for Barnett to try and earn a new contract. Jones would have the opportunity to join a true contender over the next two seasons.
Denver Broncos Make Deal with Division Rival
Raiders Receive: 2024 fourth-round pick
Broncos Receive: Edge Chandler Jones
Inter-division trades are rare, but they do happen. Chandler Jones' best seasons as a player came from his days in Arizona with Vance Joseph serving as the team's defensive coordinator.
These days, Joseph is back in Denver calling defense for the Raiders' division rival.
The Raiders saw firsthand that the Broncos pass rush is not that fierce. Garoppolo was not sacked and was only hit three times by the Broncos defensive front. Alex Singleton, Mike Purcell and Zach Allen registered the hits so no one coming off the edge touched Jimmy G.
That could be enough to make the Broncos willing to come to the negotiation table with the Raiders. Perhaps they would demand an additional seventh-round pick just to say they won the trade, but the Raiders should probably be willing to deal Jones to any team that is willing to take him at this point.