Hypothetical Trade Packages for Raiders' Chandler Jones After Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up a big win over the Denver Broncos to kick off the season, but they did so with a major piece of their defensive puzzle missing in Chandler Jones.

The veteran pass-rusher was listed as inactive for the game. Head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters that Jones was dealing with a "personal matter".

The news came in the wake of Jones taking to social media to air out frustrations with McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler in since-deleted posts on Instagram. Jones also posted that the Raiders sent a crisis response team to his home after he slammed the organization on social media, posting the badge of Dr. Heather Thanepohn, the clinic manager of the Las Vegas Crisis Response Team, to his Instagram story.

The root of the problem is unknown, but the relationship between the Raiders and Jones has clearly soured. It might be best for all parties to put together a deal that gives Jones a fresh start and the Raiders something in return for the player they gave a three-year, $51 million contract in 2022.

Here are three hypothetical packages that could get Jones a fresh start.